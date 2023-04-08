Pizza is a dinner that satisfies most tastebuds and is a staple in many households. Whether it's takeout, delivery, or frozen, pizza is a go-to meal for busy nights.
But homemade pizza is easier than you might think. It’s a quick fix for dinner and can be a lot of fun to make with family and friends.
Soft, floured pizza dough balls are resting in my refrigerator as I write this. It took me about 20 minutes to make them, 12 of which I spent reading a book and scrolling the internet while the dough rested. The pizza dough will be ready to roll tomorrow night. In about the time it takes for my hungry teens to shower after practice, I will be pulling hot pizzas from the oven.
While pizza is undoubtedly my go-to for a quick dinner, it also doubles as a night for family fun. On weekends, my family and I often have our own pizza party and experiment with different toppings. Cooking together is an excellent opportunity for bonding and breaking the ice with new friends. Asking someone to create their own pizza topping combo from scratch can even reveal a hidden talent or two.
I know what you may be thinking -- the thought of making dough, of any kind, can be intimidating. However, pizza dough is an excellent place to start. With only a few ingredients and little kneading required, you can do this.
My pizza dough recipe is adapted from James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author Jim Lahey’s popular no-knead pizza dough recipe, and the dough recipe from Roberta’s Pizza, a well-known pizzeria in Brooklyn’s hip Bushwick neighborhood.
If I could wrangle the recipe from one of my Charleston favorites -- Lola’s or Graziano’s -- I would. My recipe tastes like a blend between the two: puffy, scorched edges like Lola’s artisan-style crust, with some of the soft, foldable (if you know, you know) give of Graziano’s.
The method is simple: mix flour, salt, water, yeast, and olive oil until a shaggy dough ball forms and allow it to rest for about 15 minutes. Next, work the dough into two pizza dough balls, coat with flour, cover, and rise in the refrigerator overnight. The next day -- or up to a week later -- gently stretch the dough and put on toppings and bake in a hot oven, as hot as you can make it, for about six or seven minutes.
I like to make our pizza dough after dinner. I’m already in the kitchen and I can throw the dough together before my husband has had a chance to wipe the countertops from the evening’s current mess. I’ve been known to throw the dough together a few hours before dinner, too, and the results are fine. The slow rise in the refrigerator overnight allows the crust to develop a slightly tangier taste and a chewier texture, but if you don’t have the time, don’t worry about it.
The most important part of making homemade pizza is to handle the dough gently. After slowly rising in the refrigerator overnight, the dough is soft and billowy. It is important to treat it gingerly. This ensures the finished crust has nice air pockets, which make the texture of the dough light and chewy, not dense and tough.
Gently handling the dough means stretching and pulling it into shape rather than using a rolling pin, which would knock out the precious air bubbles. When it comes to baking the pizza, I recommend using parchment paper for your dough, including while the pizza bakes in the oven. It helps prevent sticking and makes it much easier to transfer the pizzas from the counter to the oven and back.
Finally, the fun part -- toppings! My family and I prefer simple ingredients like sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil. Sometimes, we add strips of prosciutto or cooked, chopped bacon and drizzle the pizza with hot honey when it comes out of the oven.
Another favorite is a riff on one of our Lola’s favorites: fig jam and rosemary pizza. We use warmed fig jam as a base, and top the crust with goat cheese, shallots, rosemary and cooked sausage.
Leftovers are another great option for topping pizza. We’ve been known to use leftover barbecue, fajitas, steak, meatballs, and even salmon at our house.
I like to squeeze in extra veggies by topping the cooked pizzas with arugula tossed in olive oil and topped with a pinch of salt. Finishing the pizzas with a little something after they’ve cooked adds an extra punch of flavor: use fresh herbs, a drizzle of olive oil, jam, honey, sriracha, or barbecue sauce.
I won’t promise making your own pizza dough will be a breeze, even though I am pretty sure it will be. Any dough can be unpredictable, and it requires patience and finesse to work with it. However, this recipe is dependable, and the kitchen is a place to learn and grow by doing. The satisfaction and flavor of your homemade pizza are well worth the effort.
Instead of ordering pizza for delivery, why not try making your own from scratch? It takes about the same amount of time and with little effort, you'll have something to share with your loved ones that you've created yourself. Whether it's a quick weeknight dinner or a weekend pizza party, making homemade pizza is a fun and delicious way to bring family and friends together. Give it a try and enjoy the satisfaction -- and the taste -- of making your own pizzas from scratch.
Tips for great pizza
- Handle the risen dough gently, being careful not to punch down air pockets.
- Stretch, instead of rolling, the dough.
- Coat the dough ball in flour and gently flatten in the center using your fingertips, leaving a ring around the edge for the crust.
- Pick up the dough disk just below the crust edge and, using both hands, turn the dough in a circle -- it will stretch as it hangs from your fingertips, and moving it in a circle will keep it even. You can also put the dough under your knuckles and gently stretch it into a 12-inch circle.
- Look up how-to-stretch pizza dough videos online to understand this technique.
- Bake pizzas in a hot oven, as hot as your oven will go. This makes the crispiest base for your pizza and ensures a nice rise.
- A pizza stone isn’t a must, but it helps. Pizza stones are heated in an oven or grill prior to baking -- they help make a perfect crust. If you plan to make pizza regularly, invest in a stone or baking steel.
- Make your pizzas on parchment and bake them on it, too. Parchment makes the transfer from the counter to oven and back much easier, and the pizzas won’t stick. Slide off the parchment when the pizzas are done.
- Don’t overload with toppings. Too many will weigh down your crust and risk it being soggy or flimsy.