WV Culinary Team: Irish have storied history in West Virginia

St. Patrick’s Day will soon be upon us and I wanted to get a head start in planning my menu for the day. My family has no connection to Ireland, but we’ve celebrated that country’s patron saint for as long as I can remember.
The Irish left an indelible mark on West Virginia. Conspiracy theorists believe West Virginia’s connection to Ireland can be traced back to the early eighth century.
Some theorists believe the markings on a petroglyph in an overgrown area in Wyoming County are Ogham, an old Irish alphabet. Archaeologists dispute the assumption that the marks were made by Irish monks, believing the marks were created by indigenous people who inhabited the region.
While the theory of Christian messages carved on rock in an undeveloped part of West Virginia may not be true, it is a fact that many Irishmen came to western Virginia in the 1830s to work on the early transportation network. They worked on the National Road in Wheeling, the Paw Paw Tunnel that was part of the C&O Canal, the James River and Kanawha Turnpike, and the Staunton-Parkersburg Turnpike.
The Catholic Church in West Virginia had close ties to Ireland. Many of the early priests in West Virginia hailed from a Catholic seminary in Dublin.
By the end of the 19th century, West Virginia had an Irish-born state treasurer, Thomas O’Brien, and an attorney general, Thomas Riley, who was the son of an Irish immigrant.
One of the biggest contributors to West Virginia and the United States glass industry was Mike Owens, the son of Irish immigrants and founder of Libbey-Owens-Ford. He revolutionized the glass industry.
Owens invented the bottle-making machine. Before that, bottles were made by hand. He also invented plate glass. His inventions led to the abolishment of child labor in the glass industry.
Many descendants of the original Irish settlers remain in West Virginia today. The 2000 U.S. Census reported that 11 percent of the West Virginia population has Irish ancestry.
Whether you have Irish ancestry or just want to claim it for a day, these Irish recipes may help you feel the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.