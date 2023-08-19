If you’re not exactly sure what a “currant” is, you’re not alone.
That’s because in the United States, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland, currants usually refer to the “Zante” currant, which is really just a dried Corinth grape. A.k.a., a small raisin.
However, true currants — often found in Appalachia — are actually small, tart berries that grow on shrubs and vary in color from deep, dark purple to ruby red to blush pink to nearly translucent white.
This color is what classifies currants and helps determine their best use.
“Red currants are the most common and best for jams, sauces, and similar culinary applications. White currants are more delicate in flavor, lower in acidity, and often enjoyed fresh. Pink currants are the rarest and fall between the red and white varieties, both in color and taste. Black currants (Ribes nigrum) tend to ripen later in summer. They have the boldest flavor and are most commonly processed into jams, sauces, and syrups or dried rather than eaten fresh,” according to The Spruce Eats website.
Currants are closely related to gooseberries — in growth conditions, size and flavors. However, gooseberries have thorns, whereas currants do not. And gooseberries can also be green or yellow and tend to have a universally tart flavor. They also ripen later in the summer season, around July through August.
Both, though, can be delicious fresh or cooked. From pies and tarts to sorbets and puddings, these berries can be used in place of blueberries, blackberries or raspberries. They can also dot a fruit salad or garnish a dessert.
Most often, they are used in jams, jellies, pies and sweet sauces for game or poultry. They can provide a sweet foil for venison or other strongly flavored meats. Currants naturally contain pectin and acidity, so they lend themselves well to preserves. It’s also common to dry currants as a preservation method.
Currants, though, weren’t always lining cabinet and pantry shelves. At one point, currants — including red currants, black currants and gooseberries — were all outlawed due to the threat of disease. They were banned in 1911 because they carried white pine blister rust disease and posted a risk to pines and the logging industry. By 1966, the nationwide ban was rolled back and individual states decided if and what kind of restrictions they wanted to employ.
Today, currants can be found at farmers markets or specialty food stores. For many across Appalachia, currants are one of many wild edibles that have been enjoyed by foragers for centuries. Joining the likes of ramps, morels and others, currants are a source of sustenance.
Whether they are picked fresh or preserved to last for months, currants showcase the region’s emphasis on preserving fruits and creating simple, hearty foods using locally available ingredients. The use of currants in traditional Appalachian recipes highlights the resourcefulness and reliance on homegrown produce that characterizes the food culture of Appalachia.