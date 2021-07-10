Next month when my middle child goes off to college, we will go from an original family of five down to three.
For the past seven years we have had at least one kid in the George Washington High School band. My oldest daughter was the feature twirler and my son played drums.
My husband, youngest daughter and I were groupies, or roadies, who followed them to every competition and had a standing Friday night date to watch the football game so we could also see and hear the band. When our son leaves for school in August, our house — and our lives — become much quieter.
Being an optimist, I’ve decided to try to focus on the exciting new chapter in our lives instead of the part that is over. You can remind me I said that after I tearfully drop my precious boy off in Morgantown next month.
We asked our youngest what she wanted to do with all the time we would now have and her answer was, “Let’s go picnicking!” So, we plan to visit every state park (that we haven’t already visited) in West Virginia in the next year. We love to hike and geocache as a family and yes, baby girl, we will picnic.
I like to start my picnic food with leftovers from a great dinner.
Making a rotisserie-style chicken in a slow cooker is very simple. I usually have one in my freezer that I can pull out just when I need it. The trick is to elevate the chicken so it does not sit in its own juices and become soggy. You can do this with a roasting rack, if one came with your appliance, or use rolled up aluminum foil for the chicken to rest on.
The ultimate chicken BLT and southern chicken salad recipes are made from this yummy rotisserie chicken. Another tip for the BLT recipe is to cook bacon in the oven on a broiler pan (400º for about 15 minutes), as it allows the grease to drain away and bakes flat, which is perfect for sandwiches.
This chicken salad is sweet — with a bit of tang from the ginger. I love a chicken salad with fruit. If I’m packing this in a picnic, I store the bread and chicken salad separately and make the sandwiches when I’m ready to eat it. Otherwise the bread gets soggy. Always pack your refrigerated items in a cooler with a cold pack and ice to keep food from spoiling.
In addition to potato chips I love pasta salad for a picnic. To me, my mom’s recipe is just the classic, old-fashioned recipe that cannot be beat. I asked her for the recipe so I could share it with everyone for this column and she said there really is no recipe — a little of this and that, two parts of one thing and then another.
I spent an entire Sunday afternoon taking those inexact instructions and mathematically putting the recipe puzzle together. I think I’ve got it and I took her some to taste and she agreed.
Spending some quiet time outdoors will be a huge shift for our busy and social family but we may end up enjoying the solace. As I have learned from experience, the summers with your kids go by way too fast. Enjoy the rest of your summer and I hope you get an opportunity to picnic together with those you love.