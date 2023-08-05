This is the time of year when The Purple Onion customers ask us for ideas about salads and fresh produce. They’ve deconstructed, plated and arranged summer’s bounty in lots of ways. They’d like to enjoy the great fresh produce but in just a different way.
We say, OK! Think about the seven-layer salad you’ve been eating since the 1980s. Each of us might have a little different version, but all of us have seen our friends and family dig in when they see that layered salad on the dinner table. With a little creative thinking, the same layering process can give you some other options. And best of all? Mostly no oven, no stove, no microwave. Cool layers for cool dinners.
Just a few notes about these salads:
Use the freshest ingredients you have
A large, clear-glass trifle bowl or serving bowl shows these salads off, but any good bowl will work.
If, for dietary or health concerns, you’d like to substitute some produce or protein for another, go ahead. Just be sure that your substitution has the same consistency and texture as what you are taking out. It’s the mix of crunch and smooth, cool and spicy that makes these salads work.
Because many of our customers can’t get enough cornbread recipes, we’re starting with a nice Southern Cornbread Salad. Layered with cornbread, bacon and pinto beans, it’s a pinto beans-and-cornbread lover’s summer satisfier. Our version calls for bacon, but we’ve seen folks use good country ham or tavern ham in its place.
Taking the layered salad a little to the southwest, we’ve replaced pinto beans with black beans and cornbread with tortilla chips in a Southwestern Salad with a dressing that is more vinaigrette than mayonnaise. While this one has no meat, you could certainly add some diced rotisserie chicken to the layers if you’re looking for additional protein.
Enjoy the fruits of summer with the Strawberry Fields Salad. No turning up your noses at the addition of green tomato. It adds a nice tang and texture to the strawberry and nectarine stars. You can use a bottled poppy seed dressing or make your own.
Zucchini Lasagna makes a wow presentation and doesn’t need a bowl. You just prep your veggies, set out the plates and layer away. Cool and refreshing for a main lunch or supper course, it really hits the spot on a sweltering day.
Want a bit of a showstopper for an appetizer? You’ll love Layered Shrimp Salad, which you can make in individual glasses or one bowl. Cool shrimp gets a bit of a kick from jalapeno and lemon juice and a smooth finish with avocado.
Still thinking it’s too hot for layers? We think you’ll change you’re mind if you give these a try!
Allan Hathaway is the owner of The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace at Charleston’s Capitol Market.