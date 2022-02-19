I’ve had the pleasure of traveling to New Orleans not once, but twice in my life. I remember walking down Bourbon Street and looking at the gorgeous architecture, smelling the seafood in the air and hearing the sounds of jazz music on almost every corner. It is a feast for the senses and there is nowhere on earth quite like it.
March 1 of this year is known as “Fat Tuesday,” the day of the Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans. The tradition of this day is to eat rich, fattening food before the Christian Lenten season of sacrifices and fasting. During this time of year, I like to bring out the recipes of New Orleans to enjoy the season.
I have always been fortunate to have the best neighbors. When Lucy and her husband moved in across the street, they became like family. One of the many things she does is bring us the most amazing food. Every year we, as well as a couple of other lucky neighbors, get a king cake delivered to our door around Mardi Gras time.
It is not only delicious but fun as each of us take a slice wondering if we have “the baby” hidden in our piece. The tradition of the king cake is if you have the small plastic doll hidden in your slice, you are named king for the day and must host next year’s Fat Tuesday party. Many also say that the person who gets the baby in their slice will have good luck in the coming year.
I decided to use Lucy’s recipe, which she says she clipped from Southern Living magazine, and make my own king cake this year. While it is a very straight forward and simple recipe to follow, it is not a quick recipe to put together. I am sure you will agree, though, that it is worth it. The best description I could give is that it is like a cinnamon roll and a French pastry rolled into one.
As Lucy says, “It’s a great cake for sharing with roommates, hall-mates and coworkers.” Every year she still sends the cake to all three of her adult children who live in other states.
This year I got to taste king cake twice. One of my coworkers showed up to work in early February with the famous cake that he had shipped fresh from a bakery in New Orleans. Each of us in the office got a festive plate with a piece of cake greeting us that morning. A seemingly ordinary day suddenly turned much more fun as we speculated who might get the baby while we congregated in the kitchen refilling our coffee mugs and enjoying the cake.
King cake can be eaten starting on what is referred to as Twelfth Night, January 6, which marks twelve days after Christmas. In Christian tradition, this is the day of the arrival of the three wise men in Bethlehem who delivered gifts to baby Jesus. King cake is eaten from Twelfth Night through Fat Tuesday which is the day before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent. This year, that date falls on March 1. The plastic baby represents Jesus. The name king cake comes from the wise men who are often referred to as kings.
The tradition of the king cake was brought to New Orleans from France in 1870. The three colors used to ice it are purple, which signifies justice, green for faith and gold to represent power.
The other recipes listed here are my favorite quick cooking Cajun recipes for busy weeknights. I love the Mardi Gras slaw’s colors that mimic the king cake’s hues. It’s great as a side salad with dinner or to top a barbecue. Red cabbage, which is actually purple, is full of antioxidants that help protect against cell damage and reduce inflammation.
Jambalaya is a Louisiana dish that has its origins from France and Spain. Its name comes from the Provence region of southern France. The spicy andouille sausage used in this dish is a hallmark meat used in many other Cajun dishes as well.
Cajun pasta is one of my all-time favorites. My mom started using crab instead of the traditional chicken years ago and I love the substitution. The soft crab makes the meal literally melt in your mouth. The thick fettucine noodles hold the creamy sauce perfectly. This dinner, made in under 20 minutes, is the perfect weeknight meal.
Enjoy your Fat Tuesday and as the Cajun French say “Laissez les bons temps rouler” or “Let the good times roll.”