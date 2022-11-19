Thanksgiving is mere days away. But it’s not too late to plan a little something special.
If your family is like mine, your Thanksgiving menu is practically written in stone. We tend to stay in our lanes. Aunt Lynnie brings mashed potatoes; my sister-in-law Alison, broccoli casserole; Chrissy, rolls and desserts from Spring Hill Pastry Shop — a bakery her husband owns and runs; my mother-in-law, the turkey and dressing; my sister makes layered gingersnap trifle, and my mother always makes (the best) gravy.
It feels important to stick to what we know and love. A couple of years ago, I couldn’t help but float an idea to replace a side dish with the latest food trend. “Are you kidding?” asked my son when I suggested we swap our green bean casserole for Brussels sprouts. “Mom, no.”
“Give the people what they want,” he said plaintively, referring to our time-honored recipes.
A few years ago, my brother’s wife brought an apple cider rum cocktail to Thanksgiving dinner. With just enough for every adult to have one healthy pour, we clinked glasses and sipped as we prepared our feast. It was a warm, sunny day and we took a break outside with our drinks.
Jennifer’s delicious cocktail added an element of fun and surprise to our day. A new tradition was born. We tend to think of traditions as staying the same, but the best traditions change with time; it’s the only way they stay relevant.
Give the people what they want. But feel free to give them something they might not know to ask for, too.
On a recent weekend away with friends in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, we enjoyed tasty Apple Cider Cranberry Margaritas at Big Draft Brewing on Main Street. This lovely spot has an outdoor patio along Howard’s Creek with a gravel area with a fire pit and lawn games.
“These would be a hit at Thanksgiving,” one of my friends gushed about her margarita. A hit indeed. With a little taste testing, I created a margarita inspired by the one from Big Draft. I adapted the recipe for pitcher size to make entertaining easy. These have enough flavor to make them great “mocktails,” if you prefer non-alcoholic.
Later in the weekend, another friend prepared a divine appetizer of oat crackers with pumpkin butter and brie, topped with a candied pecan. Skeptical at first, I took a tentative bite. The crackers were a balance of savory and sweet, with a nice crunch from the pecan and a comforting zing of earthy fall flavors. No reason to be tentative with these. We gobbled them up in no time.
It takes no time to make them, either. Start with a dab of pumpkin butter on a cracker. We used slightly sweet oat crackers, but you can use any. Top with a wedge of brie or any cheese you prefer (Manchego would be good), and top with a candied or toasted pecan.
I’m not sure I’ve ever tasted pumpkin butter before, which might be blasphemy in these parts. To make my own, I turned to “Babs,” the social media sensation who bills herself as the grandmother you never knew you needed. Leave it to Babs, a retired elementary school teacher and homemaker extraordinaire to kick this appetizer idea up a notch for Thanksgiving. Babs makes her pumpkin butter using a friend’s recipe and bakes it in puff pastry dough with brie cheese inside. Using kitchen twine to tie the pastry, the baked brie en croute magically turns into a flaky, golden pumpkin. If you have kids at home, it’s a dish small hands can help make.
If you don’t want to make your pumpkin butter, this time of year, pumpkin butter is often available in grocery stores near jams or the cheese department, or the specialty foods section. If you can’t find it, apple butter would work well, too.
With these two recipes on my list for Thanksgiving, I am adding one more. Baked apple French toast. We are big fans of overnight French toast casseroles in my house. With little prep the night before, breakfast is a delight by morning.
I’ve been stalking Jenn Segal’s Once Upon a Chef blog for years, and one of her most popular recipes is her apple French toast. It tastes like a sweet apple tart, but for breakfast. I’ll put it in the rotation this year for Thanksgiving to make sure I have at least one morning off from cooking and a special treat in the oven for breakfast.
With all the uncertainty and change in life, I relish a holiday in which so much is the standard operating procedure. Thanksgiving is that holiday. With a reliable menu, we know what to expect. But it’s important to leave room for the unexpected, too. When my sister-in-law brought the apple spiced rum cocktail, it had a way of elevating our experience in a way that made gathering together feel more intentional. It introduced a new tradition, too.
Whether you prepare something new or revisit well-loved favorites or both, Thanksgiving Day is an opportunity to gather with intention. Even if you aren’t bringing a dish, you can come prepared to participate — slice, dice, sift and stir, wipe and clean together.
Meaning is created through the ritual of gathering together with our families, whatever form “family” might take. These rituals, the much-loved recipes, and new favorites provide a sense of comfort and belonging. When new customs appear, they provide a sense of excitement that emphasizes our focus on being present in the moment, together.