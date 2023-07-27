Pie has a way of bringing people together. On a recent weekend in the mountains, gathered with friends to enjoy the fresh air and each other’s company, one friend brought something else to enjoy: a homemade pie to share.
Nothing too fancy, just a simple pie.
“It’s just pie, some old-timey West Virginia pie,” my friend January Wolfe, owner of Charleston’s Academy of Arts at January’s, a dance training and performance studio, said brightly as she put the pie down in the kitchen. Our group gathered with curiosity and rumbling stomachs. The pie was puffy and golden and yellow with a few chewy-edged cracks.
“What kind of pie?” I questioned.
“It’s just pie…jes pie…chess pie, you know?” she repeated with a smile.
Rumor has it, this unassuming pie, made with eggs, butter, sugar, flour, lemon, or vinegar, earned its name from someone mishearing another say they were eating “just pie” as the similarly sounding “chess pie.”
“Sometimes I call it a breakfast pie because it is made with so many eggs and it is good with coffee,” January added.
If pies are named for the hour they are eaten, then I might call these arrival pies, because we all tucked in for a slice or two immediately, despite the hour being just before dinnertime. “Saying these pies are just for breakfast sells them a bit short,” deadpanned January’s husband Jim, program coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. “They are good any time of day,” Jim emphasized. Our group agreed.
The chess pie was light and creamy, with a definitive egg-custard taste. January topped our slices with a drizzle of buttermilk. The tang of the buttermilk set off the sweet filling perfectly.
Pie has deep roots in Appalachian history. In the mountains, where communities were somewhat isolated, and ingredients difficult to come by, pie-making was a way to make use of whatever was in the house. The crust had a second purpose: to seal in and preserve the filling. Recipes were adapted to reflect locally available ingredients, from peaches and pawpaws to savory fillings such as ramps.
Thoughts of pie in Appalachia elicit homey, rural images. Pie is not the bastion of urban areas or fancy restaurants. Instead, pie conjures feelings of simplicity and comfort. In West Virginia, those cravings are often for pies made through the ingenuity of home cooks who didn’t have access or funds for special ingredients, such as lemons.
Chess Pie is one such pie. It is one of the so-called “desperation pies,” which were popular during the Great Depression and difficult times because they made clever use of few and affordable ingredients.
Pie made from ordinary ingredients manages to be a rare treat. From scratch, crust takes time and patience to prepare. Fillings, sweet or savory, cradled in the flaky dough bring people together. Pie is meant to be shared.
It’s also meant to be adapted with whatever is on hand.
“There are so many things you can add to Chess Pie” January shared. “You can chop up peaches or apples or even add fresh cranberries. It’s a pie for any occasion, any time of day.”
It turns out, January isn’t the only friend I have with a Chess Pie tradition. Kate Fife, a real estate agent who lives in Charleston with her husband, often makes her grandmother’s Chess Pie for her grown children.
The best pie recipes are handed down through generations like this one was to Kate. Pie is an outlier in a digital world where most recipes are discovered on Google. But the art of pie-making is difficult to glean online. It is often learned from a relative or friend, making it a cherished part of family and community.
Growing up, Kate observed her mom make the pie from her grandmother’s recipe. Kate often makes the pie for company. She says guests are often wowed by a freshly made pie. Kate taught her daughter Abby to make the pie, who often makes it because the ingredients are pantry staples. Kate often adds chocolate chips to the filling, a modern adaptation of Chess Pie. The chocolate melts with the ingredients and makes the pie a creamy, chocolatey sensation with a light, crispy top.
It took us less than 24 hours to devour January’s Chess Pie. It is the kind of pie that one can’t help but lop off a sliver when passing through the kitchen, or reaching for a hefty-sized slice after dinner. With the weekend over, and another one soon on the horizon, I am making Kate’s Chocolate Chess Pie and wondering how long it, too, will last.
This ordinary pie, with simple ingredients and endless versions, isn’t short on flavor, or feelings of nostalgia. It speaks to our practical sensibilities, connects us to an Appalachian tradition, and reminds us of those who use their wit to make something delicious and beautiful to share.