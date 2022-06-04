Taste has a way of bringing us home.
Of course, nothing tastes better than when it’s fresh from the garden… especially if it’s a ruby red rhubarb pie with a crackling crust, a soft, sweet interior and just the right tang of sour to make your mouth water with anticipation — and memories.
Many families in West Virginia — like the Rosses in Kanawha City — grew up on rhubarb, an old-time crop ready to harvest in early summer.
Becky Ross opens the gate to her backyard garden. With freshly brewed iced tea in hand, I follow eagerly inside. I see tomato plants and trellised green beans mixed with lemongrass, lilies, rhododendron, and a towering fig tree in the center.
But I am here to see something else: rhubarb, which is tucked away in a shady corner, its wide green leaves obscuring pale green stalks streaked with red. Rhubarb tastes sour, but mixed with sugar and folded into pie crust, it is tangy and sweet. A perfect pie to celebrate the arrival of summer.
Growing up in Alabama, where extreme heat drives away even hardy crops, I never experienced rhubarb pie. When summer heat rolled in, my family made “icebox pies,” cold, sweet pastries saved from wilting in the heat by our refrigerator.
West Virginians are passionate about their rhubarb pies. Straight rhubarb, strawberry-rhubarb, double crust, or single, one thing is for sure: many folks around here are addicted to the unique, sweet-sour tang of rhubarb folded into a pie. Market-bound for ingredients, I decided to investigate with my tastebuds.
But first, I called a couple of experts: Becky Ross a former neighbor, and Amy Weintraub, a dear friend who moved from Charleston to St. Pete, Florida about six years ago.
Becky lived across the street from me before moving from South Hills to the “flatland” of Kanawha City. An avid gardener, she is also known for her baking skills. You should be so lucky as to live near a neighbor who delivers delicious cakes, bread, and pies, fresh from her kitchen. She even sends home-baked goodies to her grandsons in college, alternating weeks to keep things fair.
“I love to bake pies,” Becky tells me as she shares that she makes at least four at Thanksgiving which she packs away in her mom’s pie carrier when she sets off for her son’s house. She makes another pie annually, too: Rhubarb.
Rhubarb is a spring vegetable with a vibrant reddish-pink stalk, similar in appearance to celery. When I moved to West Virginia, I heard about rhubarb pies but the idea of a bitter, stringy vegetable folded into a pie crust sounded, well, icky.
“My husband is an adventurous eater which makes cooking a joy,” shares Becky as we walk to her rhubarb patch. Becky makes rhubarb pies every spring using her mother’s pie crust recipe and a rhubarb custard pie recipe in a Better Homes and Garden cookbook she has used since 1968.
“The secret to a good crust is a little shortening, although I feel guilty saying it,” she tells me with a conspiratorial look. Becky also recommends a crumb topping rather than a double crust as the recipe calls for. After all, “that crust could be used for another pie,” she wisely advised me when sharing the recipe via email.
I tried Becky’s pie recipe before meeting her in the garden, hopeful to share a couple of slices with our tea but my family was so enamored with her pie recipe, I awoke to an empty pie tin with only a sprinkling of crumbs and a few dabs of sticky sweet jam stuck to the bottom of the pan.
One down, one to go, I thought. I called another friend for advice on my next taste-testing experiment: Strawberry-rhubarb pie.
Amy grew up in Spencer, West Virginia where her grandparents had huge gardens which always included rhubarb. Both of her grandmothers made rhubarb pies while Amy observed closely on a kitchen stool.
“As a kid, I thought rhubarb was a little bit weird, but I ate it with great joy when it was served to me with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream,” Amy shares, with gleaming eyes and a big smile.
When she moved to Charleston as an adult, she knew she had to grow rhubarb.
“It was my favorite part of my backyard on the East End because it looks so spectacular… it just takes up space and it’s exciting and I would make rhubarb pies all spring and summer and my kids love it,” Amy said to me via Zoom from her home in St. Pete, Florida where she moved six years ago.
I asked Amy to share her grandmother’s recipe.
“My hunch is they didn’t have a recipe and they just use their regular pie crust method and then they combined the strawberries in the rhubarb by memory because it’s is a pretty simple recipe,” she said.
Amy prefers strawberries in the mix for their color and the added “oomph” they bring to her pie, although her grandmothers sometimes made straight rhubarb pies without berries if there weren’t any available.
Amy set out to find a strawberry-rhubarb pie recipe that reminded her of summers in Spencer.
“I started looking through different recipes and made several until I landed on one that reminded me of the one that my grandmothers made,” she shared, along with a few tips.
“I really like my rhubarb and strawberries to be quite chunky. I know some people slice them down or dice them up and that’s not my preferred method,” she said.
One more tip? Let the pie cool before digging in.
“I learned the hard way to let the pie cool completely otherwise it will be too runny. Often I make it with the intention of serving the next day,” she added.
Living in Florida means rhubarb isn’t readily available in local stores and growing it is a challenge. But ever-resourceful, Amy placed a call to her extension service.
“I learned I can grow rhubarb here as an annual during the winter,” she told me with a broad grin. “I have the seeds and I’m planning to try it this coming growing season, which in Florida starts in September,” she said.
This gives a whole new meaning to putting down roots, I think, as I envision Amy’s future seedlings against the backdrop of palm trees and a salty breeze.
“It’s a connection to my grandparents, a connection to recipes and to tastes and flavors that I know from my childhood,” she said. “It is so tart, you know, and you have to be prepared for that.”
“My mouth is watering right now just thinking about it because all those tart taste buds are firing up, with just the thought of it,” Amy shared with misty eyes and palpable excitement.
My mouth is watering too, I realize. I head to the kitchen to make more rhubarb pies — and maybe some memories along the way.