If you think one potato is just like another, you aren’t alone. But if you wonder why your mashed potatoes are gluey or your potato salad is mushy, it’s because potatoes are not all alike.
Different varieties are better – or worse — for recipes. Knowing which ones to use for baking, boiling, frying or roasting will help solve your potato woes.
An Idaho Potato Council poll found that 24% of Americans crave potatoes over other vegetables. And, according to the Maine Potato Board, an average American eats 135 pounds of potatoes a year, which is equal to about a potato per day average. More than a billion people worldwide eat potatoes.
A medium-sized potato has approximately 26 grams of carbohydrates. The same size potato with skin on provides vitamin C, potassium, vitamin B6 (10% of DV) and trace amounts of thiamin, riboflavin, folate, niacin, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, and zinc. The fiber content of a potato with skin is equivalent to that of many whole grain breads, pastas, and cereals.
Potatoes came to North America in 1621 when Nathaniel Butler, Governor of Bermuda, sent two large cedar chests containing potatoes and other vegetables to Governor Francis Wyatt of Virginia at Jamestown. The first permanent potato patches in North America were established in 1719, most likely near Londonderry (Derry), New Hampshire, by Scotch-Irish immigrants.
There are more than 4,000 varieties of native potatoes, mostly found in the Andes. There are more than 180 wild potato species which are too bitter to eat.
While we don’t carry anywhere near 4,000 varieties at The Purple Onion or, I dare say, in any grocery shops around here, we carry a good variety and encourage customers to enjoy their variety and versatility. They can be used for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. Just for fun, we’ve included a popular recipe for potato candy, which includes no potato at all but is fun to make with the kids.
Potatoes fall into starchy, waxy and all-purpose categories. Here’s the lowdown on the varieties you are most likely to find in the produce aisles:
- Russet, or Idaho, potatoes are starchy, oblong potatoes. They are perfect for mashing and baking because they have thick skin and fluffy flesh. Their high starch content makes them the perfect choice for French fries. Give them a try in the Air Fryer French Fry with Smoky Tomato Aioli recipe.
- Red, or new, potatoes are waxy and the perfect choice for salads. They look great, keep their shape and have a creamy texture. They are low in starch and high in moisture so they are perfect for boiling and roasting. While summer is a little far away, you can treat your family to a fun potato salad with the red, white and blue potato salad that features three varieties.
- Fingerling potatoes are small, stubby and finger-shaped. They may be any heritage potato cultivars. Fingerlings are varieties that naturally grow small and narrow. They are fully mature when harvested and are not to be confused with new potatoes.
- White potatoes are similar to Russets. They are great for recipes that call for boiling. And, because they hold their shape, they are just right for casseroles, soups and stews. For your next potluck, take the Potatoes Gruyere casserole.
- Round, or Irish, potatoes can be used just like white potatoes in stews, soups and casseroles. They have thinner skins than many potato varieties but hold up well in recipes that have long cooking times. We think for a change of pace for dessert, you’ll like this Irish potato cake. Serve it, like your grandma would, with a topping of fresh seasonal fruit or warm fruit compote.
- Yukon Golds are all-purpose potatoes. They have the right amounts of starch and moisture to hold up to nearly any cooking technique, including grilling. They always come out golden on the outside and tender on the inside. Smashed potatoes being all the rage right now, we suggest you use some Yukon Golds in the Crispy Smashed Za’atar Potato recipe.
- Purple potatoes, sometimes referred to as blue potatoes, are native to South America. While similar to their white grocery store counterparts, these potatoes exhibit a beautiful purple colored skin and flesh
- Sweet potatoes should be used whenever a recipe calls for them.
When you buy potatoes, check to make sure you choose potatoes with healthy skin and no cuts, bruises or blemishes. If you see a bit of green under the skin, put that potato back in the bin. Potatoes should feel firm and heavy for their size.
Store potatoes in a cool, dark and dry place. Don’t put them in the refrigerator. Right before using them, scrub your potatoes with a vegetable brush and use a small paring knife to remove any sprouts or potato eyes.
Fresh potatoes have an earthy or neutral aroma. When they start to go bad, the scent goes from good to really bad.
If you find a bad potato, you don’t have to throw all of the potatoes out. Discard the leaking, bad ones and rinse off the remaining good potatoes. Pat these dry and store in a cool, dark pantry at room temperature. Use within a few days.