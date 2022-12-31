I like to challenge my cooking by making a meal out of only what I have on hand, be it in the fridge, the cabinet or the garden.
I always enjoyed the “Stump the Chef” segment on the “Splendid Table” when Lynne Rosseta Casper hosted it. She had a good nose (and palate) for pulling seemingly unrelated foods together into something you would actually want to eat. Well, most of the time — there was that one time she came up with Seaweed Salsa and chips; that was a recipe I was not interested in reproducing!
Let’s start with celery, as most folks have a few stalks lurking in the veggie drawer. Celery is a standard ingredient in stews, braises and a good filler in sheet pan roasted veggies; and of course, it’s good fresh from the fridge with nut butter as a snack, its juiciness and crunch always satisfying.
In my catering days, we added what most would think to be an unusually large amount of celery to all of our salads — Old Fashion Red Potato, Tuna and Chicken — and made a well-loved, standalone Celery Salad/condiment for many a buffet. I can’t tell you how many times one owner at a particular venue we worked repeated “I don’t know what’s in your Potato Salad, but it’s good.” And I’d always repeat “It’s the celery,” and they’d say “Well, I don’t know, but it’s good.”
Celery is an economical extender — try nearly double the amount in your next celery-related recipe and see what response you get.
Next on my list is parsley. Often just a garnish, I say parsley deserves a bit more of your attention. Another economical ingredient available year-round, it can add a real punch to so many of your cooking creations. Well chopped and tossed in any casserole, stew or soup, it lends a bit of brightness. Added to your winter salad bowl along with your greens, it is a surprising bit of freshness through the winter. Super high in Vitamins C, A and potassium as well as calcium and magnesium, it holds an added boost for our winter-weary immune systems.
I make a pesto I call Summer Pesto (it comes out so tangy it feels like summertime to me) using two large bunches of parsley, three to four handfuls of baby spinach and an entire lemon. Like most pesto, you process the main ingredients and add oil to make a smooth paste — except in my recipe, you trim the knobby ends of a lemon, cut it into quarters and put the entire lemon in the processor with the greens. Yes, the entire lemon, skin and all! Add oil, salt and pepper and the resulting composition will go well on or with just about anything.
Now on to the real workhorse in the kitchen — the onion! So full of healthy enzymes, antioxidants and flavaniods as well as a variety of flavors, onions are available year-round and are inexpensive. They are versatile and can be used in sweet concoctions as well as the usual savory.
Though the common onion (allium cepa L.) is nearly always present as an ingredient in savory cooking, I’ve picked a recipe that showcases its sweet side. Try this onion-based chutney on just about any food, although it makes a great side to a small block of cream cheese on crackers or a grilled cheese sandwich, or stirred into brunch meat-and-potato hash.
You can find my last suggestion in your pantry. If you have a jar of roasted sweet red peppers and any kind of dairy such as plain yogurt, cottage cheese, sour cream, or even cream cheese in a pinch, you have the makings of a terrific dip, a sauce for hot pasta, a spread for your sandwich with a little something leftover for a dollop in a bowl of soup. This is one item that is so much more than the parts themselves, and I believe you will find it worthy of your time! See the accompanying recipe for details.
Try these suggestions next time you are casting about for “something different” to add to your pasta, something to give your brown casserole a punch. Look to what is usually a supporting character, and let your fridge and pantry supply the star of the meal!
Joy Marr is a freelance writer, longtime caterer, cooking instructor and all around outdoor enthusiast. You can find her at her backyard fire pit in Fayette County and on Facebook at Gourmet on the Gorge.