Peaches are summer’s golden prize. Their soft, fuzzy skins conceal a soft, slick interior. If you ask me, peaches are downright seductive. Part of their allure might be that the ‘perfect peach’ is only available for a short time in West Virginia.
That time is now. Head to the nearest market without passing ‘Go’. Peaches are at Capitol Market and farm stands around the state, often trucked in from Berkley, Jefferson, or Hampshire counties.
A few summers ago, close friends Andy Tanner and Dewayne Duncan offered to teach me to can peaches. Andy and his husband, Dewayne, are the types of people who soak up whatever life has to offer at the moment. They routinely know how to do whatever that might be, whether it’s raising guinea hens or restoring antique cars. They pay attention to whatever life offers, and routinely master it, down to the last detail.
So, when Andy and Dewayne offered to teach me to can peaches, the only answer was: yes, please…sign me up!
In what I dubbed a miscommunication and Dewayne said was me not following directions, I accidentally purchased 50 pounds of peaches. While Dewayne instructed me to buy one basket, I only saw boxes at the market.
“Is a box bigger or smaller than a basket?” I wondered. “By basket, did Dewayne mean ‘bushel’?’ In a flurry of unanswered texts and concern about not having enough, I bought two 25-pound boxes. Moderation is not my strong suit.
I hope it isn’t yours either, because peaches are elusive. With particular growing conditions and a rather short season, this is a fruit to take advantage of while the gettin’ is good. In my book, there are two ways to treat peaches: If they are ripe, you must use them immediately in a recipe that reveals their ripe taste, such as salads or no-bake desserts. If they aren’t perfectly ripe, save them for and enjoy the taste of summer later, when their delicious flavor will still shine through.
Andy, Dewayne, and I blanched, peeled, packed, and boiled the jars of glistening amber fruit.
Our peach project was at a point in the pandemic when we were safe to gather but when canning supplies were in short order. We looked in our attics and basements and deep inside our cabinets to cobble together canning jars that could not be found within hundreds of miles.
Our work evoked memories for Dewayne.
“My grandmother was always in the kitchen canning. The family would get together and can fresh garden veggies from Grandpa’s garden,” Dewayne shared with me.
As a kid, Dewayne’s job was pressing the lids for his grandmother to make sure there wasn’t a popping sound, and then he’d carry the jars to the shelf for storing. “Thinking back, a lot of love and work went into growing and preparing that food for the family,” he added.
As we realized we didn’t have enough jars for fifty pounds of peaches (or near enough time even if we did!), I wondered what to do next. Not to worry. Andy and Dewayne know their way around a kitchen — and around piles of excess produce, too, both having been raised by industrious women with great flair in the kitchen.
“My mother gave us baskets of apples last year and we froze them,” said Dewayne.
“You can freeze all of these peaches, too” added Andy. “They will be delicious in recipes whenever you want them,” he said.
Turns out, that freezing works beautifully. If you find yourself in excess peaches — and I strongly recommend that you do — slice the peaches and freeze them on parchment or wax paper on a cookie sheet for a few hours. Remove the cookie sheets and put the peach slices in a freezer bag or container for later use.
Possibly the most popular peach recipes are cobblers and pies. But perfectly ripe peaches speak for themselves without too much tinkering.
It is rumored that at Alice Water’s famous California restaurant, Chez Panisse, peaches appear on the dessert menu for a few short summer weeks, simply “as is.” An order of peaches for dessert yields a hammered copper bowl with two peaches and a handful of raspberries. If Alice Waters, a leader in the slow food and farm-to-table movements, thinks a perfectly ripe peach is all that is needed for a summer dessert, who am I to argue?
(Although if I ever make it to Chez Panisse or the like, please don’t let me order something that hasn’t been specially prepared by trained chefs; I agree with Water’s point about peach perfection but if I’m ordering a dessert, I want a real one).
And yet, Waters is on to something: ripe peaches are about as perfectly sublime eaten as is. Why not showcase their natural flavors in desserts that require little tinkering, and without baking the peaches into submission?
Inspired by icebox cakes and my husband’s grandmother’s famous fresh peach pie, I’ve adapted a couple of almost-no-bake peach recipes. Or, if time is short, the simplest thing to do is grill the peaches for an easy, melt-in-your-mouth dessert.
These recipes take advantage of peaches’ peak ripeness and flavor. They are designed for fresh peaches, not canned or frozen. In your search for the perfect peach, save the less-than-perfect ones for your freezer for a sweet taste of summer a bit later in smoothies, pies, cobblers and cakes.
But for now, I’m taking a cue from Andy and Dewayne, I’m making sure to enjoy what is right in from of me: fresh West Virginia peaches.