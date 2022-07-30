Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Peaches are summer’s golden prize. Their soft, fuzzy skins conceal a soft, slick interior. If you ask me, peaches are downright seductive. Part of their allure might be that the ‘perfect peach’ is only available for a short time in West Virginia.

That time is now. Head to the nearest market without passing ‘Go’. Peaches are at Capitol Market and farm stands around the state, often trucked in from Berkley, Jefferson, or Hampshire counties.

Margaret McLeod Leef can be reached at magpiemade@outlook.com.

