Every year at this time, we have customers who come in looking for pie plant. What they want are the pink-and-green rhubarb stalks nestled in with the other vegetables in the produce section. Fewer folks ask for pie plant now, but a lot of people are ready to try rhubarb.
Best known as the tart taste in strawberry-rhubarb pies, pie plant, or rhubarb, is so versatile that we suspect some of Purple Onion’s customers don’t know its history. It’s growing in popularity for sweet and savory uses in jams, compotes, sauces and even drinks.
Rhubarb was cultivated in China before medieval times and traded along the Silk Road in Russia and Europe. Settlers brought it to the New World. As pioneers moved west, they dug up the hardy plants and wrapped them in burlap to take with them. In the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a valued garden plant; roots were generously shared with family and neighbors.
The long, red leafstalks grow in the spring, peaking in mid-April and harvested through early June. Only the stalks of the plant are edible. The leaves contain toxins and high concentrations of oxalic acid. The stalks are fleshy, sour, and acidic. While you can eat them raw, many people prefer them cooked.
Rhubarb is an excellent source of vitamin K, which is essential for bone health and blood clotting. The vitamin A in rhubarb may help to fight free radicals that cause skin damage and keep your skin looking healthy and youthful. It’s also high in antioxidants, which may reduce risk of developing certain types of cancer. It is a good source for fiber, which helps lower cholesterol and aids in digestion.
When you shop for rhubarb, look for crisp stalks that are firm and tender. Avoid stalks that look wilted, feel woody, or are thick. The color of the stalks doesn’t really impact taste. For tender, sweet rhubarb, look for stalks that are less than 2 inches wide.
The best way to store fresh rhubarb is to wrap the stalks in foil snugly enough to prevent the rhubarb from drying out. Don’t crimp the foil tightly closed so ethylene can escape. Stored this way, rhubarb can maintain its juicy, ruby goodness for up to two weeks.
Freeze rhubarb by cutting stalks into 1-inch pieces. Lay them flat on a parchment-lined baking pan and place them in the freezer for a few hours until they are firm to the touch. Place them in freezer bags and store in the freezer for up to a year. Use frozen rhubarb just as you would fresh. Just be sure to thaw it first.
To prepare rhubarb for your recipes, cut off any leaves and discard them. Most rhubarb you buy will already have this done. Wash the stalks and cut away any tough ends, woody or bruised parts. Tender and fresh rhubarb won’t need peeled. When you buy rhubarb later in the season, you might want to peel the fibrous outer layer.
Rhubarb is acidic, so cook it only in non-aluminum pots.
What will you make with your pie plant?
For breakfast, try Oatmeal with Rhubarb and Ginger Preserves. You can switch from regular to gluten-free rolled oats if you’d like. Extra Rhubarb and Ginger Preserves can be served on yogurt, pancakes and as a tangy side dish for pork or duck.
Rhubarb Chutney is loaded with warm spices, onions and raisins. It is a great accompaniment to chicken, pork and salmon. It can up the flavor on a baked sweet potato, potato pancake or roasted squash.
Gluten-Free Rhubarb Muffins are delicious for breakfast, snack or dessert. Sour cream and butter keep them moist; cinnamon streusel gives them crunch.
Instead of the classic strawberry-rhubarb pie combo, we suggest making Strawberry Rhubarb Compote. Serve it warm on pound cake, angel food cake or ice cream.
Since we did hint at rhubarb’s affinity for drinks, we suggest sassy and bright Rhubarb with Lime. Keep it non-alcoholic or add your choice of adult beverage.
We hope you’ll enjoy pie plant’s versatility in these dishes.
Allan Hathaway is the owner of The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace at Charleston’s Capitol Market.