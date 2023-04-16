Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Every year at this time, we have customers who come in looking for pie plant. What they want are the pink-and-green rhubarb stalks nestled in with the other vegetables in the produce section. Fewer folks ask for pie plant now, but a lot of people are ready to try rhubarb.

Best known as the tart taste in strawberry-rhubarb pies, pie plant, or rhubarb, is so versatile that we suspect some of Purple Onion’s customers don’t know its history. It’s growing in popularity for sweet and savory uses in jams, compotes, sauces and even drinks.

Allan Hathaway is the owner of The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace at Charleston’s Capitol Market.

