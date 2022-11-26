We’re into the holiday season! This time of year, offices start hosting get togethers, friends gather, and we start to think about simple gifts we can share. If, like many people, you have been seized by that desperate sense that you should have started not just planning, but actually making homemade gifts a while back, we have a solution: Quick breads!
These easy treats are popular with the giver and the receiver. The baker needs only minimal kitchen skills and equipment to turn out the bread. As for the receiver, who doesn’t want a nice loaf of bread for a simple morning breakfast, a dinner side or to enjoy along with a cup of tea or coffee?
This year, departing from the typical banana bread, we are offering some tried-and-true favorites from some of our baking customers. From sweet to savory, we hope they’ll have you covered. You probably have most of the ingredients on hand and can certainly pick a few up to be sure you’re ready when you want to show someone you think of them.
If the whole measure-and-mix process isn’t your jam or you need to put something together really quickly, the Purple Onion and WV Marketplace have selections of mixes that will work for you. In fact, you could just put a few of the mixes together for a gift and skip the baking altogether. That way, the receiver can have something on hand to use at their convenience.
WV Marketplace carries West Virginia-made mixes. Teays Valley biscuits, cornbread and tavern bread are good choices, as are Rica’s bread and dip mixes.
At the Purple Onion, you’ll find selections of sweet and savory bread mixes by Country Home Creations and New Hope Mills. The Country Home Creations Cranberry Pumpkin and Apple Cinnamon are popular, along with savory options Italian Seasoning and Everything Seasoning beer breads. New Hope Mills Country White and Farmhouse Wheat bread mixes are great for whipping up for a dinner or potluck meal.
Our baking customers rotate these sweet and savory breads in their gift selections. For sweet treats, two winners are from the classic “Beard on Bread” cookbook. James Beard’s Quick Cranberry Bread is full of fresh cranberries and nuts. He tells his readers the Raw Apple Bread, with its interesting color and flavor, is a “fine bread to give as a gift.” Carrot and Pineapple Quick Bread needs to cool completely before slicing and makes delightful breakfast bread.
Take Zucchini Bread from sweet to savory with the addition of Parmesan cheese and onion. Go nuts with savory Bacon Walnut Bread and Honey Butter. The surprise in this loaf? The addition of blue cheese dressing!
Any way you mix it, the only planning you’ll need for these welcome treats will be a trip to stock up on ingredients that will keep your house smelling fragrant and your friends enjoying your thoughtful gestures.