Raw materials you'll need for your centerpieces include leftover Halloween pumpkins, purchased succulents, clear-gloss acrylic coating spray, craft glue, greening pins, and whatever interesting items you can gather in nature.
Raw materials you'll need for your centerpieces include leftover Halloween pumpkins, purchased succulents, clear-gloss acrylic coating spray, craft glue, greening pins, and whatever interesting items you can gather in nature.
Around this day a couple of years ago, I received an intriguing invitation via text from my neighbor Lucy Briggs: “Bring a leftover Halloween pumpkin and meet in my driveway this Sunday at 2 p.m.“
I was intrigued. Several neighbors received the same invite, as well as a few of Lucy’s close friends. We were greeted with the quintessential fall aroma of hot apple cider as we looked on tables covered with a few succulent plants and items she’d gathered from her own back yard: acorns, leaves and moss. She even had a little rum for the mugs of those so inclined.
Soon, we were immersed in creating a pretty ingenious craft: Thanksgiving table centerpieces out of yard scraps and leftover Halloween decor. I was so impressed by this idea, not only as a way to bring neighbors together, but also as a method for repurposing those pumpkins that often go to waste.
The concept is simple: Take a pumpkin and place living items from nature on top of it, arranged organically and in a pleasing way. Lucy explained that when she lived on another street in South Hills, her good friend Jane Shepherd had a similar party. In fact, Jane had gotten the idea from her friend, Marjorie Turley. Lucy believes this idea has been passed around even before that within different neighborhoods and garden clubs.
This year we continued our tradition and Lucy, my 12-year-old daughter, and I had our own little get together to make holiday centerpieces. I made the trip to Lowes to buy a few succulents. Lucy foraged in her back yard for everything else we used. Some of the more unusual items she found were white birch tree bark with beautiful curls, spikey seed pods from sweet gum trees, and holly bush berries (we took the prickly leaves off before using these).
Items to purchase:
Succulents (2 to 3 per large pumpkin)
Aleene’s original tacky glue (or similar craft glue)
Greening pins (to hold everything in place that can’t be glued)
Krylon (or other brand) Acrylic Coating Clear Gloss Spray
Suggested items to gather from nature:
Moss
Leaves
Acorns
Pinecones (small and large)
Bark
Leaves
Holly berries
Spikey Seep pods
Walnuts
Ground cover
Pine clippings
Here are the steps to make your own pumpkin succulent centerpieces:
1. Make sure your pumpkin does not have any soft spots and is in good condition before you use it.
2. Spray your pumpkin with acrylic gloss spray. Be sure to spray the underside where it sits, as this is the area that typically rots first. Spraying seals the pumpkin from rotting and makes it look shiny and beautiful. Wait a few minutes for it to dry before proceeding to the next steps.
3. Place the succulents on top of the pumpkin first. Tear at least half of the soil away from the bottom of the succulent before placing on the pumpkin. Secure to the pumpkin with greening pins or U-shaped hair pins.
4. Place other large items on the pumpkin such as moss, pine and large nuts with tacky glue (see below for list of items you’ll need for construction) and pins.
5. Fill in with small pinecones and nuts.
6. Once a week, mist the items on the top of the pumpkin with a spray bottle filled with water. Lucy says with proper misting, the pumpkins last until Christmas!
7. Treat this centerpiece like any other houseplant. Keep it away from a heater or vent that could cause temperature shifts. Bright, indirect sunlight near a window is best. Avoid allowing water from the misting to pool around the stem.
If you like the look of these pumpkins, consider adding gourds to the mix as well. The toppings adhere in the same way and the directions are the same.
Sarah Long is the author of the cookbook “College Cooking 101: Fast Food Without a Kitchen.” You can contact her at SarahHLongAuthor@gmail.com and follow her on social media on facebook @SarahHLongAuthor, Instagram @CollegeCooking101, and Twitter @SarahHLong1.