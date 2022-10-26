Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Around this day a couple of years ago, I received an intriguing invitation via text from my neighbor Lucy Briggs: “Bring a leftover Halloween pumpkin and meet in my driveway this Sunday at 2 p.m.“

I was intrigued. Several neighbors received the same invite, as well as a few of Lucy’s close friends. We were greeted with the quintessential fall aroma of hot apple cider as we looked on tables covered with a few succulent plants and items she’d gathered from her own back yard: acorns, leaves and moss. She even had a little rum for the mugs of those so inclined.

Stories you might like

Sarah Long is the author of the cookbook “College Cooking 101: Fast Food Without a Kitchen.” You can contact her at SarahHLongAuthor@gmail.com and follow her on social media on facebook @SarahHLongAuthor, Instagram @CollegeCooking101, and Twitter @SarahHLong1.

Tags

Recommended for you