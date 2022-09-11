West Virginia shines when it comes to tailgating hospitality.
I read an article about a cultural anthropologist from Notre Dame who conducted a study delving into tailgating, specifically the social structures and motivations involved. Dr. John Sherry hired a couple of interns and made a plan to attend Notre Dame and surrounding tailgate gatherings over the following two years (sound like a good gig if you can get it!).
The good doctor’s finding was that tailgating isn’t just a party, but a “complex community-building exercise that hearkens back to ancient harvest festivals and modern gatherings such as camp-outs at outdoor concerts and protest gatherings”.
He says tailgating “is more about sharing than it is about competition, and the individual traditions participants are creating add to the larger history and is another way to involve themselves in the team experience.”
In this day of grill offs and international BBQ kings, I wanted to see if his hypothesis still holds true, so I interviewed a few tailgating enthusiasts about why they tailgate, what are their best game-day memories, and what items do they consider must-haves for a successful day.
Antony Shields of Morgantown, W.Va.
No matter how the game goes, “you never lose when tailgating,” Antony Shields said. “I’ve been attending our family tailgating party since I was 7 or 8 years old (he is 36 now), and haven’t missed a home game in years.”
I asked Anthony what part of game-day incites this kind of allegiance? The food and drink, the chance to taunt the opposing team fans or something else?
“For us, it’s the gathering; creating a big, friendly atmosphere, with aunts and uncles, longtime friends. We might have 100+ folks cycling through on any given game day. I think of it as a weekly reunion.”
Rosy Corley of Oak Hill, W.Va.
For Rose Corley, it’s all about meeting up over a cold beverage, some top notch food, and — of course — the game.
“We have spent a good 20 years going to WVU home games to tailgate,” Corley saidl. “We’d tell you to look for the beer flag flying high in the blue lot ,and that’s where you’d find us. We have a simple setup, but you can always count on outstanding pre-game food from our table!”
I posed the same questions Corley — what part of game day incites 20 years of allegiance?
“It’s the getting together with your home crew and making new friends, including folks from the opposing team. Simply shooting the breeze and spending time with like-minded football enthusiasts who love West Virginia
Caleb Bailes of Fayetteville, W.Va.
The Mountaineers pull you in and the people and fun bites you and keeps you in it, according to Caleb Bailes.
“My friends and I have been tailgating for nine years now — it’s like going on vacation six times a year. You put the world out of your mind, enjoy the crisp, cool air and party along with a few thousand of your new best friends,” Bailes said. “I have a tribe from past games that I have stayed in touch with for years — all over tailgating, moonshine and Mountaineer pride.”
While the food is part of it, Bailes said, the real draw to his tailgate is the moonshine — and not that stuff bought at a store, but the stuff from up the holler.
“We have a following for our moonshine and as out of state fans cruise the blue lot, they are on the lookout for us. We do a koozie swap with them, share some of our shine, and maybe sing a round of ‘Country Roads’ or ‘Sweet Caroline’ (depending on the game)”.
Chad McCune of Thurmond, W.Va.
The football game itself is the most important thing to Chad McCune of Thurmond — but the tailgate is a perfect prelude to kickoff.
“For me, it’s mostly about the game. I’m heavy into all aspects of that, but the tradition of gathering, the renewal of friendships and the making of new ones comes in at a close second (along with some killer food, of course)”.
Clearly, Dr. John was on to something all those years ago. As my interviewees expressed, tailgating seems to be about generational history and desire to be together for the sake of being together under a common flag.
Though tailgating is a football tradition, its seems to me that it has become a tradition of hospitality that carries pride, service and a wealth of stories and memories, to sustain us season to season.
LETS GO MOUNTAINEERS!
Check out these recommendations from our experienced crew.
ANTHONY SHIELDS:
- Arrive early: “You get to be part of the welcome wagon, greeting folks and watching the action unfold.”
- Must have: “Food — We’re Italian. Good food and lots of it is what we are known for — heated or cooked on a portable propane grill, pre-game and post-game.”
- Best game memory? “The season WVU joined the Big 12. I still have those ticket stubs. We played new teams and were able to share our WV hospitality with the fans from the opposing teams,”
ROSY CORLEY:
- Come prepared for the weather — from sunblock and shade to rain poncho or shell
- Must have: Good food and cold beverages. Our sausage balls and pepperoni rolls made us a popular stop as folks pass through headed into the game.
- Best game memory?: Any game WVU beat Pitt! But really, even on days of a loss, it’s a great place to be with friends.
CALEB BAILES:
- Set up early and take a cruise of the grounds, checking out all the goings-on.
- Must have: Moonshine if you can get some!
- Best game memory: The games in October near Halloween — I break out my Mountaineer buckskins and celebrate!