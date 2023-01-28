Oranges, kumquats, tangerines and pomelos are common Chinese New Year gifts, and the Chinese words for orange and tangerine closely resemble the words for luck and wealth. In Chinese culture, these fruits are believed to bring good luck and happiness.
Citrus originated in various parts of Asia as well as Australia. Lemons and limes made their way to the United States in the 16th century, along with oranges brought by Christopher Columbus and his crew on his second expedition. Records show lemons in use in Rome since the first century B.C., putting the Romans well ahead of us in citrus enjoyment.
There are dozens of varieties of citrus, with the most familiar being in the orange category (mandarins, clementines, tangelos, blood oranges), and lemon category (including Meyer Lemons).
Less familiar are pomelos, a very large variety of grapefruit now grown in Florida. One pomelo fruit is packed with several days’ worth of vitamin C, includes loads of potassium and even has nearly 5 grams of protein — now that’s rich.
Though citrus is known for its all-around health benefits, here are a couple of the hardest-working ones:
Vitamin C: This essential vitamin supports your immune system, which plays a role in maintaining healthy skin, bones and blood vessels. In fact, a medium orange contains 130% of our daily requirement of vitamin C, not naturally produced by our body.
Fiber: Citrus fruits contain soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber can support your cardiovascular health by reducing your LDL or “bad” cholesterol levels, and insoluble fiber can greatly enhance your digestive processes.
Phytonutrients: Carotenoids, flavonoids, and polyphenols are all found in citrus. These are antioxidants and give the fruits their bright colors and strong scents.
Wow! All this great stuff in one single fruit.
All that good health news aside, where I find my happy place when it comes to citrus is in the kitchen.
Turn that bowl of extra citrus fruits into marmalade (which uses both the juice and the peels) or make a citrus curd. Lemon curd is the most popular, but you can make the sweet-tart-creamy blend with any citrus juice.
The word “curd” might not hit you as representing something truly yummy. The word seems to have manifested in the 14th century as a variant of curdled — crudde, coagulated, crud — describing any thickened substance. It is correct that lemon curd is a thickened substance — a mixture of egg yolks, sugar, lemon juice and zest, cooked until thick enough to coat a spoon, then topped with several teaspoons of butter to add smoothness in the mouth. It is dreamy on a biscuit, toasted bread or the end of a spoon!
My go-to recipe is from Martha Stewart — she has a super-simple lemon curd you can whip up in minutes.
My recommendation is think beyond lemon-stuffed chicken for dinner and consider using citrus in other ways. For one Christmas dinner, I wrapped a pork loin with pork belly (yes, pork wrapped in pork!), and in between I layered clementines, prunes and apple slices; the tangy sweetness cut through the ridiculously rich pork to smooth out the flavors, and the juices made for a sassy sauce.
I also find adding a squeeze of lemon, or a pinch of zest, to creamy gratins, soups and risottos, will keep the dish’s richness from becoming too heavy.
According to J. Kenji Lopéz-Alt- from The Food Lab, “Finishing a recipe with acid is as important as properly seasoning with salt.”
So even if your dish doesn’t call for citrus, if it’s feeling a bit dull, give it a squeeze of lemon, lime or a dash of vinegar.
Here’s a little kitchen hack to get the most juice from a citrus fruit: Gently but firmly roll the fruit back and forth with the palm of your hand along its widest part. This “tenderizes” the fruit and releases the juice from the segments, making it easier for juice to be extracted.
Here’s my latest creation using citrus — a Lemon Curd Tart with Candied Blood Oranges. Make a tart crust or use purchased pie crust, bake it, then fill with lemon curd, top with candied slices of blood oranges, and you can peddle it as a flavor-packed delivery system for tons of vitamins and all that other healthy stuff!
Give your senses a boost this month. Stock up on some winter citrus before it slips away. Serve up a bright taste and bring good luck and a dose of health to your family with all that citrus fruits have to offer.