Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Oranges, kumquats, tangerines and pomelos are common Chinese New Year gifts, and the Chinese words for orange and tangerine closely resemble the words for luck and wealth. In Chinese culture, these fruits are believed to bring good luck and happiness.

Citrus originated in various parts of Asia as well as Australia. Lemons and limes made their way to the United States in the 16th century, along with oranges brought by Christopher Columbus and his crew on his second expedition. Records show lemons in use in Rome since the first century B.C., putting the Romans well ahead of us in citrus enjoyment.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you