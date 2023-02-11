Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday this year — a regular, busy weeknight. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make it a special night. The most romantic thing you might do is make a reservation for fun in your kitchen.
There is no doubt that cooking for others is a way to show your love. But there might be something even better than cooking for someone this Valentine’s Day: cooking with them.
My perfect recipe for a weekday Valentine’s Day celebration is cooking with those you love. I’ve put together a simple and affordable Italian-themed menu that is also elegant and indulgent. My favorite salad, pasta, and gelato recipes.
With great pick-up options from Charleston Bread Company and Caffe Romeo, there are even some locally delicious ways to elevate your meal. My husband and I tend to avoid crowded restaurants for Valentine’s Day and the pressure that can come with what feels like a forced date. We prefer to share Valentine’s Day dinner with our kids and even a few friends at home where we can relax and not compete for a table or vie for attention from our server.
There is a certain amount of flirtation that comes with working together in the kitchen. For new couples, cooking together is a way to learn something new about each other. For older relationships, it’s a chance to slow down and check in. Throw kids and friends into the mix, and you have an opportunity to do both.
This is not chore night. This is cooking with intention. It’s a chance to focus on enjoying routine tasks together and create something delicious (dare I say, magical, too?).
Italian food and romance are indelibly tied together for me after, as a child, I saw the iconic spaghetti scene in Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp.” “This is the night. It’s a beautiful night. And we call it bella notte,” croon George Givot and Bill Thompson in the iconic scene. The pampered and beautiful Lady is charmed by the well-meaning stray, Tramp. The canines share a tender kiss by way of a long spaghetti noodle across a candlelit table with a checkered cloth, complete with waitstaff singing and playing the accordion.
It was one of the most romantic things I had ever seen.
The movie may not have aged well in terms of depicted stereotypes concerning Siamese cats, but the tender moment between two pups sticks with me. From the first time I saw this scene, I’ve known what every Italian already knows: Italian food hits all the notes of love. Italian food is endlessly romantic.
Before rolling up your sleeves for your pasta night, set the scene. Light candles, put on Puccini, and pour a glass of red wine or your favorite mocktail. You will be well on your way to an intimate and relaxing evening.
For this Valentine’s Day, I am digging out a favorite pasta recipe. When I was a newlywed, Mother gave me her well-worn copy of “The Classic Pasta Cookbook” by Guiliano Hazan, son of chef and cookbook author, Marcella Hazan. If Julia Child is credited with bringing French cooking to the United States, then Marcella Hazan is surely credited with bringing Italian cooking.
I didn’t grow up eating a lot of pasta, but my husband’s family is Italian. My mom knew that Hazan’s cookbook, filled with simple but delicious recipes, would help teach me the basics of Italian cooking. She also knew the recipes were simple enough that my 20-something-year-old self could handle making them. She didn’t know that more than 20 years later, we’d still be making the recipes.
Our favorite recipe from the book is Maccheroni Alla Salsiccia E Ricotta, or macaroni with sausage and ricotta. It is simple, rich and indulgent. The robust tomato sauce mixed with creamy ricotta cheese and fresh basil is salty, slightly sweet and warm. Fresh herbs give it a bright finish. Even though the recipe is easy, it tastes like a special-occasion dish. Homemade noodles will put it over the top.
A cozy, date night at home is a perfect night to try Charleston Bread Company’s fresh pasta — it’s an ingredient that will instantly elevate your (roman-tic) game. If you’ve never had fresh pasta, you must give it a try. The texture and taste is far superior to boxed, although there is no shame in store-bought.
I was surprised to learn the house-made pasta at Charleston Bread Company is vegan. It is made with only water and semolina flour. Allison Lewis, the manager at Charleston Bread, advised me that cook time varies by shape, between 2 and 5 minutes. Charleston Bread Company tries to have pasta twice a week, typically on Tuesdays and Fridays. They usually have a long noodle option, such as spaghetti (cue “Lady and the Tramp” vibes), and a short noodle, such as campanelle, a cut noodle with a frilly edge perfect for clinging to the sauce. Charleston Bread Company also sells pesto about once a week depending on fresh basil availability from Oh My Greens in Charleston.
Lewis told me that fresh pasta noodles tend to be heartier than dried, store-bought versions. Each bag of pasta at Charleston Bread is two-and-a-half servings. A little bit goes a long way. I cooked two bags recently for four of us, and we had ample leftovers. We also picked up a fresh baguette to round out our meal.
No Valentine’s Day dinner is complete without a knockout dessert. You can look no further than Caffe Romeo on Bridge Road in South Hills for an authentic Italian treat. Mario Sommella, a native of Naples, Italy, opened Caffe Romeo six years ago. The gelato — similar to ice cream but creamier in texture — is house-made with ingredients sourced from Italy. In Italy, a Caffe is a place for community: a place to meet friends, talk about issues facing society, and take a moment to enjoy life. Caffe Romeo is built on that ideal.
Among the most popular flavors are ones that are also popular in Italian culture. Stracciatella is made with a vanilla cream base with dark chocolate folded in. Ferrero Roche is based on an Italian candy with chocolate and hazelnuts. For Valentine’s Day, Mario makes a special flavor based on another popular Italian candy, Mon Cheri, which contains cherries, non-alcoholic liqueur, and dark chocolate. Caffe Romeo’s gelatos are a local favorite, and a tasty way to enjoy your Valentine’s Day.
What is the secret to their delicious gelato?
“No secrecy,” says Sommella. “It is just the quality of the ingredients, that is why it is so good.”
For Valentine’s dinner, enjoy your gelato as is, or in affogato, a simple Italian dessert made with gelato and espresso. Enlist the kids’ help in making fudge sauce and whipped cream for an over-the-top dessert.
Caffe Mario isn’t Charleston’s only source for homemade gelato, Stella’s downtown carries it, also.
The beauty of Italian cooking, as I learned in Hazan’s Classic Pasta book and talking with Lewis and Sommella, is that the simple treatment of decent ingredients makes delicious dishes. It doesn’t take much to make an exquisite meal together at home. That’s what I call amore.
When all the bellies are full and happy, everyone can gather around for a heartfelt movie. Some family favorites perfect for Valentine’s Day with kids (listed in no particular order): “Shrek;” “The Princess Bride;” “The Princess and the Frog;” “Luca (a coming-of-age story that takes place in Italy!); “Free Rein: Valentine’s Day.”