I love a simple dinner that can be put together quickly and tastes great. I also really like a meal that can be mostly unattended while cooking. Add “easy clean up” and it goes in my regular rotation of weeknight meals.
Sheet pan dinners are all of that.
The old family sheet pan, blackened from its trips in and out of the oven, is making a comeback. Now more than ever a kitchen staple, it is even being used to cook entire dinners.
In fact, all-in-one sheet pan dinners are a popular trend among food columnists and bloggers. Entire cookbooks have been written using recipes that can be made by using only one pan to cook a meal. As of this writing there are more than 52,000 recipes on Instagram with the hashtag “sheetpandinner.”
Yes, the sheet pan is having its moment.
What’s the difference between a sheet pan and a cookie sheet you ask? A sheet pan has a raised edge, typically about an inch, that allows juices and marinades to stay within its borders. A cookie sheet is flat with no side edge, or just one small edge that you grab to pull it out of the oven.
Making your own sheet pan recipe is easier than you think. Pick a protein, starch and vegetable. Then figure out how long each takes to cook. Some meals can be put into the oven all at once while others may need certain ingredients added at different times. My rule of thumb for a great sheet pan marinade is this: 1 tablespoon of oil to every 1 teaspoon of dried seasoning. For instance, the shrimp, kielbasa and vegetable bake recipe here takes 3 tablespoons of olive oil to 3 teaspoons garlic and herb seasoning. Experiment with your favorite oil (such as olive, canola or grapeseed) and your favorite seasonings (I like Montreal steak seasoning, Spike, Jane’s Krazy Salt or any other mixed spice blend you like).
The shrimp/kielbasa recipe is a “go to” for us on nights my daughter has dance class and we need a meal pulled together fast. I can put this together more quickly than grabbing a meal through a drive-thru and it is so much healthier. This is a great recipe to modify as well.
Peppers, onions, broccoli, zucchini, squash or just about any other vegetable can be used, and it makes a great dinner on its own or as a side. Best of all, when I make this, the only dishes I’ve used are a small bowl for the marinade and the pan. Both get tossed into the dishwasher and my kitchen is clean.
For a healthy fish and vegetable recipe, the salmon, sweet potato and brussels sprouts recipe is both good for you and full of flavor. Last year, I tried out 1010 Bridge Restaurant in South Hills for the first time. It was one of the best meals I have ever had at a restaurant. My husband’s meal came with a side of brussels sprouts and even though they are not my favorite, he encouraged me to taste them. They were amazing with a caramelized, sweet flavor against the bitterness of their cabbage-like taste.
Ever since that night, I have been experimenting with cooking brussels sprouts and trying to achieve that caramelized texture. This recipe is reminiscent of the ones I enjoyed at the restaurant. Plus, roasting the brussels sprouts, salmon and sweet potatoes in this Asian inspired sauce provides loads of flavor.
Irish nachos is a dish I’ve been making for several years. I read an article on a food blog about using Idaho, russet or sweet potatoes as the base for nachos instead of tortilla chips. I love using sweet potatoes with the kick of the pepper jack cheese that provides a sweet and spicy combination. Adding the traditional nacho toppings turns this into an easy weeknight vegetarian meal.
While writing this article, I found a super easy sheet pan breakfast recipe I wanted to share from our New York Times food subscription. This recipe illustrates perfectly just how simple meals can be when using a sheet pan. Preheat the oven to 450 and spray a sheet pan with cooking spray. Place a few strips of bacon on one side of the pan and cook 8 minutes. Flip the bacon, then add two cracked eggs on the other side of the pan. Bake for 4-6 more minutes. Bacon and sunny side up eggs are ready to eat or you can put them between a bagel/English muffin for a quick breakfast sandwich.
The sheet pan is definitely having its moment and I’m enjoying the effortless, yet impressive, meals it allows me to pull together.