This is that time of year when the weather is betwixt and between. It’s cold and rainy or snowy one day and warm and bright the next. The holidays are well behind us and we’re all busy with work and school. Extracurricular activities pick up for adults and kids alike. Sometimes, we just want a comforting and filling meal. For us, that can often be soup served with a warm loaf of bread, muffins or crusty rolls.
Hungry for tomato soup and grilled cheese? We got you covered with a fresh herbed tomato soup made with a light vegetable broth. Or, if you are looking for a tasty alternative to the tomato soup, use the light vegetable broth to make a carrot and butternut squash soup. Pick up some crusty rolls or bread at the Charleston Bread Store and you’ve got it made.
The vegetable broth is light and just slightly sweet. It uses a delicious selection of fresh vegetables and can be used at once or frozen for another soup later. You could use the same broth to make an Asian noodle soup with bok choy, carrots, rice noodles, cilantro and some serrano peppers for a little heat.
If you’re hankering for a hearty vegetable beef soup like the ones mom used to make, we’ve got a recipe for that, too! Following a friend’s recipe for her Mom’s 1980s cabbage soup, you’ll be transported back in time with this recipe that is perfect simmering on the stove on a stay-home day. It’s full of flavor. And, since it calls for a cup of beer, why not carry the theme through with beer bread. At WV Marketplace, we carry Teays Valley Tavern Bread, an old world beer bread mix to which you add water and melted butter for a hot-from-the-oven loaf. It will complement your soup perfectly!
Some days, you’d like that homemade flavor but don’t have the time to simmer and stir. We’ve got you covered there, too! The Frontier Soups line at The Purple Onion will take you from down-home to around the world with easy to make soups that combine fresh produce and meats with beans, pasta, herbs and spices that are right in the mix. Frontier Soups are all gluten free, contain no artificial flavorings or added salt.
One of our favorites is the tortilla chicken soup. You can top it with your favorite Mexican toppings and enjoy it with Cornbread Cheese Muffins. We’ve included the muffin recipe here and encourage you to stay local by using one of Arbaugh’s cornmeals. Arbaugh’s cornmeal comes in white, yellow and Bloody Butcher choices and all of them make fine muffins, breads and fritters.
Get out your pot! Warm up the bowls! Soup’s on!