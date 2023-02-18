No slice left behind! That’s what we say when customers at The Purple Onion and West Virginia Marketplace ask us what to do with stale bread. When that loaf of homemade, bakery or sliced store-bought bread is not fresh enough for a sandwich, it still has plenty of good uses.
Make bread crumbs for casserole toppings, croutons for salads and soups, perfect French onion soup bread bases and great grilled cheese sandwiches. In our house, my kids are perfectly happy with a bowl of tomato soup with little grilled cheese squares floating on top.
Homemade bread crumbs are easy to make. You can use any type of bread for crumbs. Depending on the type of bread you use, your crumbs will have different textures. White and light wheat breads will be finer, artisan and rustic loaves will be denser. If you have a few slices of wheat bread and a couple of rye, mix them together for your own special blend.
Croutons are easy and versatile. They add crunch to a salad, are great alternatives to crackers for soups and chili, and indispensable for homemade stuffing. When it comes to flavors, the sky’s the limit with these toasty morsels. You can go for Italian with parmesan and garlic, Tex-Mex with a sprinkling of taco seasoning, Cajun with blackening seasoning or French with herbes de Provence.
Stale bread has its place in soups, too. In Germany, Brotsuppe is a popular Bavarian Bread Soup made with stale brown bread and topped with fried bread croutons. Italians have Pappa al Pomodoro, a tomato-based soup, and Ribollita, a traditional Tuscan soup made with vegetables and beans and thickened with stale bread. “Ribollita” means re-boiled, as the soup is traditionally made from re-boiling leftover vegetable soup with bread to thicken it. Despite the long list of ingredients, it comes together quickly in one pot for a hearty, cold-weather meal.
Finally, there’s bread pudding. Most of us have memories of bread pudding studded with raisins. We like the idea of a savory bread pudding and offer one with mushrooms and cheese. We’ve got our sweets-loving readers covered with a salted caramel bread pudding and a jam bread pudding that can also be served at breakfast or brunch. Give the salted caramel recipe a try with J.Q. Dickinson’s salted caramel sauce or Holl’s Chocolates caramel sauce. For the jam recipe, try any of our West Virginia made and specialty jams from either of our stores at Capitol Market.