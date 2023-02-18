Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Stale bread for the win! Don’t just toss those hardened slices — turn them into breadcrumbs, croutons, soup thickeners and bread pudding — both sweet and savory.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

No slice left behind! That’s what we say when customers at The Purple Onion and West Virginia Marketplace ask us what to do with stale bread. When that loaf of homemade, bakery or sliced store-bought bread is not fresh enough for a sandwich, it still has plenty of good uses.

Make bread crumbs for casserole toppings, croutons for salads and soups, perfect French onion soup bread bases and great grilled cheese sandwiches. In our house, my kids are perfectly happy with a bowl of tomato soup with little grilled cheese squares floating on top.

Allan Hathaway is the owner of The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace at Charleston's Capitol Market.

