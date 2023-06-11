Bright, fresh and ready now! Peaches, plums, apricots and nectarines are making their way to farmers markets and produce stands. At The Purple Onion, we have many customers who can’t wait for that first peach basket to appear on our stand. But you have to get them when you see them. Most stone fruits have a short season because they are picked at their peak, since they will not ripen after they are harvested.
Stone fruits, also known as drupes, get their name from the pits or “stones” in their centers. The pit is a large seed. You may have heard people refer to clingstone or freestone peaches. This refers to how easily the flesh pulls away from the seed.
We often think of peaches, plums, nectarines and apricots as stone fruits. Berries and cherries are included in this category, too. For the record, olives – which are often mistaken for vegetables because of their savory taste – are actually stone fruits because they have a pit. However, we’ll save that fruit for another time!
Stone fruits are rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C. These help build a strong immune system and reduce the impact of summer colds, fight infections and produce collagen, keeping skin heathy, strong and supple. Potassium in stone fruits is essential for keeping your nerves and muscles in good condition, reducing fatigue, irritability and increased blood pressure. Nectarines, plums and peaches contain a unique mixture of compounds that may help fight metabolic syndrome where obesity and inflammation lead to diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The vibrant orange of apricots, peaches and nectarines comes from carotenoids, an antioxidant that helps strengthen eyesight, skin membranes and immune functions. An excellent source of fiber, stone fruits help your body digest food efficiently and keep you feeling full longer. Vitamin K helps maintain healthy bones and teeth.
Now that we know how good they are, let’s get to the eating!
Choose unbruised stone fruit with nice color and full shape. The fruit should feel heavy for its size. If you plan to eat the fruit in a day or two, select aromatic fruits. Don’t squeeze the fruit because you’ll damage it and be careful not to bruise it when you take it home. Bruised stone fruits will decay quickly.
If you don’t plan to eat the fruit soon after you buy it, it can be refrigerated for a few days. Reduce water loss in the refrigerator, by placing the fruit in a plastic bag or in the fruit bin.
If the stone fruit needs ripened, place them in a fruit bowl with other fruit or in a paper bag, with the top loosely folded. Separate each piece to reduce the potential for decay and bruising. You’ll know the fruit is ready by its aroma.
Get your fruit ready to eat with a few simple steps.
With clean hands, wash the fruit just before you are going to eat it or cook with it. Washing fruit before storing it can encourage bacterial growth and mold. Wash stone fruit by rubbing them firmly and then rinsing them under running water before eating or peeling.
As for peeling stone fruits, you’ll need a good paring knife. You may be able to peel the fruit easily by cutting an “X” at the base of the fruit and carefully pulling the skin. These fruits will easily slip out of their skins when blanched in boiling water.
You’ll need a medium saucepan, ice bath (bowl with ice and water), paring knife, and cutting board.
Bring water to boil in the saucepan. Use a paring knife to score a shallow “X” in the bottom of each piece of fruit. With a slotted spoon, carefully lower each piece of fruit into the water. Boil just until the skins start to soften and separate where the peach was scored, about 30 seconds to a minute. Use the slotted spoon to remove the fruit from the boiling water, lowering them into the prepared ice bath. Let them cool for about a minute. Starting where the X was scored, use your fingertips or a paring knife to peel the skin back and off each piece of fruit.
You may not plan to eat all of the fruit you buy out of hand. We have some customers who can’t wait for their favorite cobbler or pie. We get that, and hope that these ideas will help you see even more potential in your fruit-forward recipes.
Introduce your family and friends to peaches in soup with the Peach Riesling Soup. This recipe from Chef John Wright of The Pitch in Kanawha City is a refreshing summer cooler.
As an alternative to barbeque sauces or rubs, try Peach Rosemary Glaze on pork, chicken or roasted root veggies. If you plan to use it within two weeks, just refrigerate after it comes to room temperature. Otherwise, follow the canning directions for longer storage. This could be a great addition to your holiday gift baskets!
If jam is your jam, try Linda’s Peach Marmalade. We don’t know who Linda — who shared this recipe with one of our customers — is, but she says this marmalade is user friendly. If you don’t want to process it, just put the marmalade in freezer containers and store it that way. By the way, you can substitute nectarines or apricots for peaches in this recipe!
If you’ve never tried a plum pie, think about making one this summer. Made with ripe purple plums, this is a beautiful summer treat!
Switch up your quick bread recipe with this Fresh Apricot Pecan Bread. Easy to make, it is a tasty breakfast bread or afternoon snack.
Allan Hathaway is the owner of The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace at Charleston’s Capitol Market.