It’s time for summer squash!
Zucchini, crookneck, straight neck and globe squash are available at farmers markets and produce counters everywhere. This year, let’s take those sweet summer veggies for a spin in the Mediterranean where bright citrus, other fresh produce and herbs add more jazz to squash dishes.
Squash is a good summer standby. It can be eaten raw in salads or cooked, grilled, steamed and baked. So let’s have some fun with these veggies this summer and try a few different ways to enjoy them.
Before you plan your menu, be sure to remember these tips about squash:
Whether you are growing squash in your garden or selecting the veggies from a produce stand, be sure to look for small to medium sized vegetables with bright-colored skin. These squash have a more delicate flavor and have less seeds than larger ones. Be sure the squash are free of spots and bruises, especially if you are not planning to peel the squash for your recipes.
Steer clear of larger squash. They can be woody, bitter and lack flavor.
Summer squash is quite perishable. Store it in a perforated plastic bag in the crisper drawer for no more than four days. The blossoms should be eaten as soon as possible. They are fragile so handle them carefully.
Zucchini tends to leach a lot of water. If you are using it for a recipe, be sure that once you shred, slice or spiralize it, that you place it in a colander with a good pinch of salt and allow it to drain for 15 to 30 minutes.
Brighten up dinner with a new summer salad. Try a flavorful Squash and Tomato Salad or Zucchini Tzatziki Slaw. Both are fun takes on classics that give a different taste to your menus.
With the Squash and Tomato Salad, you’ll be cooking the vegetables before you add them to the dressing. When you toss the hot veggies with cold vinaigrette, they absorb more of the flavors the longer they marinade so this is a great make-ahead dish. For the Zucchini Tzatziki Slaw, the zucchini teams up with cabbage in a Greek-inspired yogurt and dill dressing.
If you are looking for a bread recipe that can span the seasons, try the Squash Tart. Made in the summer with zucchini or yellow squash, the recipe is adaptable to butternut or other fall and winter squashes. Best of all, this light and tasty dish can make the most of those bits of leftover veggies in your fridge.
For the main course, let’s go Italian with Spaghetti and Meatballs. Of course, we’ve got an angle here. The spaghetti is zucchini and the meatballs are turkey or chicken. Lightened up for summer days, this recipe is even easier if you pick up the meatballs at the grocery store. But hey! If your family and friends love your meatballs the best, we won’t fault you for going the homemade route.
The Chicken Salad with Zucchini, Lemon and Pine Nuts is a family favorite of one of our customers. Bright, light and refreshing, it is a welcome meal on a hot day. Though you need to start the process a couple hours before dinner, the steps are simple and not time consuming.
Squash those gourd groans and enjoy the versatility of this plentiful vegetable!