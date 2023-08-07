Whether you’re a person who loses themselves in the seasonal bounty at the farmer’s market, or simply want more creative ways to hydrate, looking to fresh fruits to add excitement to your drinking pleasure is the place to be these days.
Shrubs, (the ones you drink, not the ones you plant), seltzers of all types and blends, non-alcoholic mocktails and aguas frescas are the hottest thing on drink lists across the globe.
The increasing focus on wellness is leading people to adopt healthier lifestyles, and many are choosing to limit or abstain -- or just take a temporary break -- from alcohol. Made with a variety of ingredients and inventive flavor profiles, these non-alcoholic creations offer an alternative to traditional cocktails that are often high in sugar and thus high in calories.
"If you've not tried them -- let me tell you -- aguas frescas belong in your drinking rotation. Aguas frescas were born out of resourcefulness. It's a wonderful tradition shared by the entire country of Mexico, and is perfect when a fruit juice would be too much, or plain water too boring," Yana Volfson, New York City beverage director for the ATM Group, explains in a recent interview with Food & Wine.
I asked my local barkeep whether there's a difference between the non-alcoholic drink -- or mocktail -- getting serious hype these days and aguas frescas. Hand to chin, they said, "Though both begin with similar base elements, when it comes to making an agua fresca, which literally translates to 'fresh water,' the base components are straightforward: fruit, water, and some kind of sweetener. Mocktails, on the other hand, often include herbs, spices, roots, homemade syrups and even flavored vinegar. Agua frescas may show up at more casual and outdoor events where children abound, whereas the mocktail may hold court at local happy hours or during dinner hours. Generally, mocktails can be a bit over-the-top in the garnish department and often combine more than three ingredients."
The online dictionary Merriam-Webster defines a mocktail as, "a usually iced drink made with various ingredients (such as juice, herbs, and soda water) but without alcohol: a non-alcoholic cocktail."
The arrival of the mocktail also offers a way to be more inclusive of those who don't drink for personal or religious reasons. In the past, non-drinkers may have felt left out or pressured to conform to social norms. This inclusivity creates a welcoming and accepting environment when folks gather together, where even the designated driver can imbibe in style.
All this health, wellness and mindfulness has created a measurable demand for non-alcoholic beverages. New research released in June 2023 by Mintel reveals that American consumers are increasingly interested in reducing their alcohol consumption. Some 22% of US consumers closely follow a sober-curious lifestyle, while 16% say they do so occasionally. The top reasons are for physical health (39%), to save money (35%), to make alcohol an occasional indulgence (35%) and for mental health (29%), says Caleb Bryant, associate director of food and drink at Mintel Reports US.
Where agua frescas may be considered somewhat decorous, mocktails lean toward sophistication; delightful yet satisfying, as well as cutting-edge creative. Either agua frescas or mocktails would be great at a luncheon, a brunch, a baby shower, a pool party -- basically wherever you think a cool, refreshing beverage would be welcome.
I found recipes on line and in books specializing in non-alcoholic beverages; here are my takes on a few. Remember these are not supposed to be overly sweet -- just as a cocktail offers sweet and sour in the same glass, these will surprise and entertain your taste buds.
Sit back and enjoy the waning summer with any of these fresh and fizzy, cocktail-style drinkable creations everyone can enjoy.