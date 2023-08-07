Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Whether you’re a person who loses themselves in the seasonal bounty at the farmer’s market, or simply want more creative ways to hydrate, looking to fresh fruits to add excitement to your drinking pleasure is the place to be these days.

Shrubs, (the ones you drink, not the ones you plant), seltzers of all types and blends, non-alcoholic mocktails and aguas frescas are the hottest thing on drink lists across the globe.

Stories you might like

Joy Marr is a freelance writer, longtime caterer, cooking instructor and all around outdoor enthusiast. You can find her at her backyard fire pit in Fayette County and on Facebook at Gourmet on the Gorge.

Tags

Recommended for you