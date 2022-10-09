Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Although summer is generally considered the season to enjoy s’mores, fall is a great time to gather family and friends around a bonfire for some outdoor cooking.

As the weather cools off, you should be stocking your fire pit wood pile, pellets for the smoker or lump charcoal for your grill, in anticipation of s’more exploration of your own. In my May article on open-fire-pit cooking, I went into detail about building fires, types of fuel, cooking zones, etc.; you will find those notes at the end of this article or you can read the article in the newspaper’s online archives.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you