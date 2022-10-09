Although summer is generally considered the season to enjoy s’mores, fall is a great time to gather family and friends around a bonfire for some outdoor cooking.
As the weather cools off, you should be stocking your fire pit wood pile, pellets for the smoker or lump charcoal for your grill, in anticipation of s’more exploration of your own. In my May article on open-fire-pit cooking, I went into detail about building fires, types of fuel, cooking zones, etc.; you will find those notes at the end of this article or you can read the article in the newspaper’s online archives.
Often considered the quintessential camp dessert, s’mores are a simple confection that can be whipped up anytime. Outdoors around a fire pit is the representative s’more environment, but I’ve learned that you can create this yummy treat in your fireplace, the oven, in a skillet on your stove top, or even with a hand-held torch. I like that s’mores are interactive, each person pursuing their own idea of perfection. I also learned that s’more making can be competitive! The hunt for creating the perfectly toasted marshmallow can make things interesting.
As I created and curated ideas, I chose to follow some self-imposed guidelines: My concoctions would look like the typical s’more, which means a couple of firm platforms — think cracker-like (or close to it) — with ingredients stacked vertically between.
The triad of graham cracker, marshmallow and chocolate invites almost infinite adaptation, and I wondered as I worked my way through the world of s’mores whether there were any culinarily imposed guidelines. Is it always a sandwich? Is a collection of sweets the only ingredients allowed? Can you add MORE to a s’more?
The answer is yes! You can add more to a s’more. And although potato chips, brie and even Peeps can step into this campfire classic, I found that culinary success lies in producing a balance of flavors. Follow me as I journey through various additions and swap outs and gradually drop the typical triad for some less s’more recognizable yet delectable ingredients.
I started my live fire about an hour before I wanted to cook on it with a mix of oak logs and lump charcoal to add heat and consistency. I also turned on my Treager smoker/grill and got some salmon smoking while I got organized.
I set up two trays — one sweet and one savory. My ingredient list looked pretty wide ranging. I’ve never eaten Flamin’ Fries (oh they are hot!), raisin bars, or Stroopwafels, but I was looking forward to them.
I enticed a couple of friends over to help me plow through my concoctions, and here is what we came up with:
Savory S’mores
- The Vermontah, 4 Stars: Extra sharp chedda’, fresh apple slices, marshmallow on Wasa cracker — two layers of Wasa is a lot to eat
- Cubano, 5 Stars: Thin-sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pulled pork and dill pickle on a Greta cracker hit all the right notes.
- Lox & Chives, 4 Stars: Cream cheese, chopped chives and lemon zest, smoked salmon, capers on Wasa cracker open faced — needed more lemon
- The YUM, 5 stars: Extra-sharp cheddar, bacon, pepper jam and marshmallow on a savory cracker
- Mexi Mix-Up, 4 Stars: Sour cream, queso fresco, avocado slices, salsa drizzle, Flamin’ Fries on top of Greta crackers — needed more zing
Sweet S’mores
- Caramel Brie, 5 Stars: Brie, pecans, sliced strawberries on Stroopwafels
- Banana Split, 4 Stars: Marshmallow, sliced banana, strawberry, nuts and chocolate sauce on a graham cracker — we wanted candied pineapple, too!
Well, there you have it. It was tough on the stomach, but someone had to do it!
My takeaway is that s’mores are a great vehicle for getting together — be it outside around the fire or indoors on a snowy day. S’mores let folks illustrate their culinary talents, and setting up your choice of ingredients buffet-style can make a pretty well-rounded meal (well, maybe throw a salad in there just for color).
Whenever you decide to give these out-of-the-norm nibbles a go, remember to gather one of the most important ingredients of all — your friends and family. And just so you know, start practicing now: Aug. 10 is National S’mores Day.
Cooking over coals
Managing the fire is the challenge — that, and having the correct wood on hand. I cooked over an open fire for many years as a river guide, always gathering an assortment of wood sizes to start and then stoke the fire as the cooking continued. You can now find bundles of wood packaged just for this purpose (or have the family round up dry twigs and branches as part of your outing). Don’t be tempted to use damp leaves or limbs, fire starter or pine logs. The moisture will cause excess smoke, which can add unpleasant flavors to your food. Set aside an hour or more for creating your cooking fire using some good, dry woods — hickory and oak for robust flavor — with a side of lump charcoal for a long, hot burn.
Get in the zone
Make your fire big enough to create a couple of temperature zones. Have a spot for cooking vegetables and protein, and an area to draw hot coals from to keep the temperature in the other zone up. Unlike your oven at home, there’s no temperature dial on a fire pit, so I use the “hand test” to check how hot the fire is before starting (you can use an infrared thermometer, if you have one). I do most of my cooking over medium/high heat (350-375 degrees) and have found that if I can hold my hand about four inches above the heat for around three seconds, it’s pretty close to the true temp. For slower cooking over medium heat (325-350 degrees), hold your hand over the heat for about five or six seconds before it feels too hot.
Just know, it takes takes more than one night at the fire pit to master this kind of cooking and to do it well. It is, however, great fun practicing and the rewards can be...well, delicious!