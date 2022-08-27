“I am coming! I am almost ready!”
It’s a desperate shout from my teenager when I tell the kids we’re running late.
“I don’t want to leave until I can pack my lunch,” says my other teen.
It’s back to reality around here. With summer days waning, my kids are back in school. So begins our weekly slog: early mornings, activities, homework, more activities, and two busy parents to boot.
An early morning routine is the biggest shock to our system. Getting kids up and out the door is made easier with lunchboxes easily prepared.
My dad made our lunches in grade school — typically a bologna or egg salad sandwich, paired with chips, a piece of fruit, and my favorite: a Little Debbie oatmeal cake. Sometimes he mixed it up with a thermos of my mom’s vegetable soup and saltine crackers or one of his specialties, a “famous flatty,” his grilled cheese sandwich, pressed into buttery submission in a hot skillet.
Being the youngest of five kids meant mornings were busy. What our lunches lacked in creativity was more than made up for by the simple act of my dad preparing our midday meal. It is something I appreciate perhaps even more now as an adult.
People remember childhood treats forever. My lunches were simple. I loved them.
When my kids were young enough for me to pack lunches, like my dad, I kept things relatively simple and focused on favorites.
But I had nothing on Lindsay Silbernagel, a school guidance counselor and mom of two elementary kids, Emma Jane and Erick. Lindsay has the morning lunch crunch down to a science. She’s even managed to make prep creative — and turns this daunting task into fun and easy family time with bento-style lunch boxes.
If you’ve seen these boxes trending on social media, don’t be intimidated. After a morning spent in Lindsay’s kitchen, I can attest that they can save time. The amount of extra creativity is up to you.
“I try to include a protein, a grain, a vegetable or fruit, and a sweet treat,” she explains in her kitchen as I observe the morning rigmarole.
Lindsay’s bento-style lunchboxes have separate compartments which seal completely when the box is closed, preventing liquids such as dips or sauces from spilling. They even have a freezer panel below the trays to keep foods like yogurt and cheese fresh. The boxes have other advantages, too.
“I like to use these because it helps me with the portioning of the food groups that I put in there. But then it also helps reduce the amount of waste that we’re putting into the garbage,” Lindsay explains.
The boxes might be an investment at up to $30 a lunchbox, but Lindsay says there is a cost-saving in how her kids’ lunches are prepared.
“I’m not buying pre-packaged things. I’m buying goldfish from Sam’s or I’m buying animal crackers that I can take out of a large bag so that it’s reducing the amount of bags overall. And, they’re dishwasher safe. So you just pop them into your top rack and it’s finished,” Lindsay says brightly.
There are many lunchbox kits with shaped cutters for slicing deli meats, cheeses, fruits, and veggies into imaginative patterns. There are also silicone cups for dividing foods. And that’s not all.
A cup on Lindsay’s counter is filled with decorative food picks that her daughter Emma Jane rifles through. Emma Jane settles on an elephant pick for ham as her mom cuts slices of ham in a ruffled, flower shape. Emma Jane helps slide the ham onto the pick for easy eating later at lunch.
“The elephant looks like he’s wearing a tutu,” Emma Jane says as we all erupt in laughter at her adorable main course.
Lindsay uses the extra pieces of cheese, fruit, veggies, and meat leftover from the cutters for her lunches. The bits and pieces are perfect for salads, sandwiches, or even her own charcuterie.
“I have a lot of fun doing it,” Lindsay shares. “These picks make it easy to ‘cute it up’ really quickly with lunch stuff you are already preparing,” she says.
“The foods don’t have to be in a cute shape, you can just stick these picks in the food. When the kids open it up, they like to see which ones I put in.”
Bento-style lunchboxes also offer an opportunity for healthy choices.
“My kids would LOVE for me to buy them Lunchables. Instead, I’ll put cut-out-shaped organic ham, cheese, and whole wheat Ritz crackers in their lunches,” Lindsay says.
“I always try to put a protein, fruit, grain, and something sweet in there. Our favorites are hummus with naan or carrots, any berry, apple slices, dried Craisins, sliced cheese or cheese sticks, pretzel sticks, pizza sauce, naan, shredded cheese, and pepperoni, apple sauce packets, yogurts, meatballs, and sauce,” Lindsay adds.
My dad had a system, perhaps the biggest key in making lunch prep successful. He had simple ingredients he could pull together quickly. He also chose foods he knew we liked.
Those goals haven’t gone out of style. Like my dad, Lindsay wants to send her kids to school knowing they will eat.
“I was trying to get the kids in the kitchen with me because like I feel like they’ll eat more of what I’m trying to feed them, and I also feel kids don’t get that life skill nowadays,” she says. “I know that they’re going to eat this and I’m going to provide healthy options.”
The big reward is this: giving your kids something you know they will eat and carry them through their day. But the benefits aren’t for the kids alone. Planning and prepping ticks one big task off the morning to-list. It gives you a much better — and easier — start to your busy day.