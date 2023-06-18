Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Summer is here, and moving the cooking outside adds a new dimension to the pizza party.

Pizza is endlessly versatile; most anything you find in your pantry or farmer’s market can transform into a topping. Serve up a range of toppings to suit all your guests’ tastes, allowing folks to create the pizza of their dreams.

Joy Marr is a freelance writer, longtime caterer, cooking instructor and all around outdoor enthusiast. You can find her at her backyard fire pit in Fayette County and on Facebook at Gourmet on the Gorge.

