Summer is here, and moving the cooking outside adds a new dimension to the pizza party.
Pizza is endlessly versatile; most anything you find in your pantry or farmer’s market can transform into a topping. Serve up a range of toppings to suit all your guests’ tastes, allowing folks to create the pizza of their dreams.
The first time I heard of cooking pizza on a grill, all I could think was, “Really? You can do that?” Now that I’ve done it, I think, why would I turn my oven to 450°F on a hot summer day? Using a grill to cook your pizza keeps the heat outside where it belongs. Whether using charcoal, pellets or gas, the smoke from the grill will give your pizza a flavor you simply cannot get from a regular oven.
Homemade pizza is one of my favorite summer meals. It’s pretty quick to throw together using whatever you already have on hand, and the perfect dinnertime solution for busy weeknights, lazy weekends, and backyard parties alike. You don’t need any special equipment like a pizza stone or a grill insert. There is a bit of technique involved in achieving the perfect pizza, but that’s where my practicing will help you be prepared for your first pizza party.
By the way — you can grill homemade pizza, store-bought pizza, even a frozen pizza on any type of grill. Propane and pellet grills are simplest, charcoal and live-fire wood grilling take a bit more effort, but all will produce an impressive product when done.
The learning curve
You want the grill to be very hot so the crust gets that quick burst of heat the moment it hits the grate. This will cause the crust to firm up immediately. On my Treager, it took about four minutes for the dough to be sturdy enough that I could flip it over to continue cooking and browning. I cooked my practice pizzas on an open-weave silicon mat allowing the heat to hit the bottom of the dough, creating a crispy bottom while adding that smoky flavor, but you can cook the dough directly on the grate as long as it is hot — as in 450 degrees hot.
I wanted a dark and crispy crust, which I learned means you need to start with a thin dough. My first attempt was too thick and finished a bit doughy and soft, without the color or crunch I was looking for. I used store-bought dough balls for both of my pizzas. Thawed in the fridge and set out an hour or two before cooking, they were easy and great for a creating a last-minute meal.
I takes a bit of practice to manage a soft, squiggly dough, a hot grate and even hotter fire. I had two wide pancake turners to help move the dough about, along with a pair of tongs, and a sheet pan in case things started to get away from me.
I slid the dough onto the hot grate. Seven minutes in, I opened the grill to check the bottom of the crust. A simple way to grill pizza without burning the crust is to simply check the bottom of the crust every few minutes to make sure that it’s not getting too dark — but, keep in mind, every time you open the grill you lose a good bit of your heat. Set your timer and leave the grill closed. Who knew pizza grilling is also daring!
There is a more sedate method; grill the dough on each side until it is cooked completely. Then, you lower the temperature (or move to the indirect heat zone) to cook the toppings and melt the cheese. You can even do this step ahead of time and reheat the dough, add the toppings and cook when folks arrive.
The whole of the cooking was surprisingly short. My first attempt caught me off guard and had me scurrying back and forth from porch to kitchen. Of my three attempts, two were done in about 12 minutes from dough hitting the grill until completely finished. The Lavash flatbread took even less time! So be prepared; have all your ingredients ready, and organize them by where they will be in the layering.
Pizza prepping
I created three different pizzas, one made with a Lavash. Lavash is a thin flatbread widely used in Armenia, Iran, and Turkey and found ready-made in most grocery stores sold in either round or rectangular shapes. Mine came four to a pack — you can usually fit two on a grill at one time, depending on your grill surface.
Firing up the grill has the added benefit of letting you grill toppings; while the grill was heating, I worked on skewers of cherry tomatoes, a few green onions, along with several small sweet peppers to get things started.
These were chopped up to create a Tomato Relish to be tossed on the dough of all three creations, adding flavor and some juiciness. The peppers would be used on the Chorizo Pizza.
Slicing a large bunch of kale into thin ribbons, browning up a quarter pound of ground beef, and grating Parmesan, colby and mozzarella, finished my prep.
Here are my creations are in the accompanying recipes. You’ll see they are simple, but flavorful, and all came out impressive enough for company.
Hopefully I’ve tempted you into trying your hand at tossing a pizza on the grill for your next outdoor cookout. Go over these tips and reminders and you will be at the top of your game. Happy summer!
Helpful tips for homemade pizza on the grill
- Batch grilling pizzas: If grilling multiple pizzas per session, wait 2 minutes or so between grilling crusts over direct heat to allow the grill grates to heat back up between pizzas.
- Grilled pizza assembly: It’s helpful to assemble the pizza on a flour-dusted cutting board, or a similar flat, portable surface to transfer to the grill with ease.
- Top with caution! Avoid going overboard with grilled pizza toppings. Toppings weigh down the crust, resulting in soggy crust or unevenly cooked pizzas. For an 10- to 12-inch grilled pizza, aim for
1/3
- cup cheese, and a limit of 2-3 toppings per pizza.
- And speaking of cheese — for the best flavor and melty results, use freshly grated cheese. Pre-shredded cheese is coated in anti-caking agents, which can prevent the cheese from melting nicely.
- Grill your toppings: Any topping you put on oven-baked pizza can go on grilled pizza, but because the grilling time is only a few minutes, many toppings will still be raw when the pizza is done. For vegetables, that’s fine if you don’t mind them super crunchy, but you can cook them before putting them on the pizza while the grill heats up. Remember, any meat you put on your grilled pizza must be pre-cooked.