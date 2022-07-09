Nothing says summer like burgers on the backyard grill. In America, the traditional ground beef burger is certainly the most popular, but I sometimes forget how nice it is to switch up the routine and have a ground turkey or chicken burger.
Black bean burgers are also a hit in our family and piling them high with other vegetables like tomato, lettuce, peppers and onions is a great way to get a healthy dose of vitamins into your diet.
According to Andrew F. Smith, author of “Hamburger: A History,” the ground beef patty originated in Hamburg, Germany. In the 19th Century, Hamburg was known for its high-quality cows that produced superb beef.
One of the most popular presentations was to chop it up, season it and form it into patties before cooking. In the 1870s the “Hamburg steak” made its way to America, mostly served at German-owned restaurants.
Smith says in his book that someone in America (it is highly contested as to who was the first) placed the Hamburg steak between two buns to make it more portable. It seemed the roots of industrialization brought about this need for an easy way to eat such a food.
Lunch carts started selling what we know now as the hamburger to factory workers. White Castle opened up chain restaurants selling the food as their signature dish in 1921 and, of course, many restaurants have followed since.
We recently returned from a trip out west that included a couple days in Las Vegas. We ate at Guy Fieri’s (from the television show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives) Vegas Kitchen restaurant as well as Gordon Ramsey’s (Hell’s Kitchen television chef) restaurant.
Both were excellent eateries, and both included lots of gourmet burger choices. It seems the classic hamburger dressed up and creatively redesigned is a favorite menu item of popular chefs. Burgers are back in the spotlight, bigger than ever.
Guy Fieri’s signature burger is a bacon, mac & cheese burger that you have to eat with a knife and fork (it is huge and way too overflowing with ingredients to pick up with your hands).
None of us ordered that particular version, but we were all intrigued by the pictures on the menu. I Googled the recipe, found it on the Today Show website and, get this, it has 40 ingredients!
I chose another type of burger for dinner at Guy Fieri’s restaurant. The waiter recommended his favorite thing on the menu, which was the Original Ringer Burger.
Besides a ground beef patty, it had a crispy onion ring, Guy’s bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and his signature donkey sauce all served on a garlic-buttered brioche bun. It was, in a word, amazing.
It struck me, with all the yummy concoctions on that burger, the two things which stood out the most were the great tasting and well-prepared meat they used, and the homemade pickles. The tang of sweetness in the pickles and the freshness of them (obviously not from a jar, but homemade) were divine.
It reminded me I wanted to share a quick, easy recipe that I found on a food blog and have been using for years: homemade pickles you can easily whip up by slicing a cucumber into a mason jar and adding a few ingredients.
I’ve had barbecues where I’ve brought out these pickles and the recipe has gotten passed around a few times since. When I went to the website to get the recipe again for this article, I noticed it is attributed to chef Bobby Flay.
While on the subject of Food Network chefs and their hamburger creations, I think it is worth mentioning that Rachael Ray was my inspiration for the turkey burger recipe I’m sharing. I can honestly say I have never had a turkey burger that comes close to topping this recipe.
I’ve ordered turkey burgers at a few different restaurants through the years, and I am always disappointed at how dry and tasteless they usually are. Rachael makes it a point in her turkey burger recipes to stress the need for a healthy dose of fat (i.e. cheese) to counteract the lean turkey meat. The cheese allows moisture into the burger and makes it a winning combination. I much prefer this burger over a ground beef one.
Ground chicken is another great ground beef alternative for a burger as it’s lower in calories, has less cholesterol and saturated fat. The recipe I’m sharing here is a yummy, summertime favorite that is kid friendly.
Try one of these simple yet flavorful burgers at your next backyard barbecue. If you want to have a little fun and dress them up like a food network chef with tons of creative ingredients, grab your knife and fork and dig in.