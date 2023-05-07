An intense craving for a slice of my mom’s famous Lemon Icebox Pie — the recipe for which I’m pretty sure was on the side of the Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk can in the 1950s — ignited a weekend of trying to achieve the taste held in my memory.
It took six pies to get the crust, meringue, and taste just right. But the real bonus was remembering how this particular pie is a lesson in empowerment.
Everyone in my family has memories of my mom’s Lemon Icebox Pie. But Mama wasn’t the only one I remember making the pie.
One Saturday morning after a particularly busy work week, my parents were in bed drinking coffee and watching the news. They were enjoying the respite before a full day of work at home: mowing, weeding, and if there was time, sanding and staining rocking chairs for our porch. But first, my dad had a craving. He turned to Mama and said, “I would just love one of your Lemon Ice Box Pies.” She leaped from the bed and ran downstairs. Daddy could hear noises in the kitchen.
“Oh my God,” he thought, “she’s making me a pie right now at seven in the morning! She must really love me!”
Then, he heard Mama coming back upstairs. But she wasn’t carrying a freshly made pie. She walked in, tossed a recipe card that landed on his chest, and said, “It’s really easy to make.”
My mom was known for her droll sense of humor. I laugh every time this story is recounted.
If you are wondering whether he made the pie that weekend, well, yes, of course, he did. Even in the ‘70s, my parents were progressive in their understanding of household roles. The minute the card hit his chest, he knew he’d be in the kitchen without complaint.
At age 8, I grasped the subtext. My mom was also known for her strong sense of self and purpose. That included aspirations far beyond our kitchen. My dad loved her for this, and more than that, he respected her for it. The lesson for me was clear: I could reach goals despite my gender.
I observed another truth, too: If my dad could pull off my mom’s famous desserts, then so could I. I never made that particular pie growing up, but it wasn’t long before I was experimenting with my recipes in the kitchen.
Dad continued to make the pie occasionally over the years, though he admits Mama was still the real Lemon Icebox Pie maker in the family. Before heading to the grocery store to pick up ingredients, I called my dad to get the scoop on making Mama’s Lemon Icebox Pie.
“I did make the pie that day and occasionally over the years. However, Mama remained the go-to person for the pie. Sometimes, if she was busy with work or traveling, I would make them.”
The meringue topping was different, though.
“I did not make the meringue that day and rarely did. Mama often coached me when I made it, but she almost always had to salvage it because I never got the hang of it. When she was away and I made one, I made it without the meringue,” Dad confessed.
The pie is a throwback from my mom’s childhood. It was aptly named for its citrus flavor and where it was stored: in the icebox, a precursor to electric refrigerators. Mama’s pie was crave-worthy. My dad liked it so much, he often requested it for his birthday.
Lemon Icebox Pie is not to be confused with Lemon Meringue pie, which has a stovetop-cooked custard filling, whereas Lemon Icebox Pie is made with sweetened condensed milk filling. I am not even sure it is traditionally baked, but with current food safety knowledge, it is baked briefly before being stored in the refrigerator. My parents are from Alabama — where, my dad says, topping Lemon Icebox Pie with meringue is non-negotiable.
“It’s a Southern thing,” he shared. But, Mama did experiment with the topping from time to time. “She sometimes made homemade whipped cream for the topping.” Please note the operative word, “homemade.” Another non-negotiable, according to my mom, was to always use only real whipped cream. Nothing from a tub or can would ever do.
“In later years, she often served it with strawberries as a topping and a drizzle of strawberry ‘sauce.’ I’m not a fan of strawberries, but this was delicious,” Dad said.
Other than the topping, my dad says the recipe is simple to make. “It is just as easy as she said it would be.”
I asked my dad if he had any tips for making the pie. He laughed and said no, but did add a few notes. “Mama often used the large graham pie shell, which means you have to recalculate the ingredients. We thought using the regular-size pie shell made for a ‘skimpy’ pie.”
I don’t remember my mom making Lemon Icebox Pie as well as I remember the result. Seeing the thin, disposable, aluminum tinned pie plate on the counter, topped with peaks of golden meringue and hints of gleaming yellow around the edges is a beacon of happiness and comfort.
Or even better, opening the fridge the next day to discover that miraculously, there is one last piece in the tin, meringue weeping and sagging slightly into the yellow filling. It feels victorious to discover there is still a bit more sunshine to be had.
Recreating this pie over and over again, I did more than just satisfy my craving. Woven into the fluffy meringue, and the sweet, creamy filling was a message sent through space and time from my mom, applauding boundaries broken — in the kitchen and in life.