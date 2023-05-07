Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

An intense craving for a slice of my mom’s famous Lemon Icebox Pie — the recipe for which I’m pretty sure was on the side of the Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk can in the 1950s — ignited a weekend of trying to achieve the taste held in my memory.

It took six pies to get the crust, meringue, and taste just right. But the real bonus was remembering how this particular pie is a lesson in empowerment.

Stories you might like

Margaret McLeod Leef can be reached at magpiemade@outlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you