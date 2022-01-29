Here’s the rub: Your recipe calls for a yellow onion. You didn’t pick one up and now you wonder if you can just use the red onion or the scallions in your crisper drawer. The answer, for any given recipe, could be yes, maybe or no.
At The Purple Onion, we have customers ask us about which onion to use all the time. And it’s certainly easy to wonder if an onion is, well, just an onion. At our market, just like other grocery stores, we may have as many as six different onions at any given time. Not making it easy for you, are we?
Here’s the lowdown on onions.
Onions are loaded with flavonoids which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. If eaten regularly and in reasonable quantities, onions may help protect against chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes. The sulfur compounds found in onions have been shown to help protect against certain cancers. One of those flavonoids, quercetin, that, when combined with other compounds found in onions, may contribute to the onion’s heart-friendly properties and help lower blood pressure, manage cholesterol and reduce inflammations.
The antioxidant properties in onions reduce oxidative stress and appear to reduce bone loss and improve bone density.
Onions are rich in fiber that is needed to maintain gut health. And studies show onions have valuable antibacterial properties that can help with relief from coughs, colds and catarrh.
There are rare cases of people having an allergy to onions, but some people do have sensitivity to them. They may experience digestive issues, including heartburn and wind. Onions contain type of carbohydrate and fiber that some people find their digestive system cannot tolerate.
Good to know, right? But you still don’t know if you can substitute a leek for a white onion, do you?
We’re getting to that!
Yellow Onions
These are standard cooking onions and if the recipe doesn’t call for a specific onion, this is the best choice. They have a sharp taste if you eat them raw, but mellow when sautéed, roasted and caramelized. With relatively high starch content, yellow onions won’t turn to mush in recipes that have long cooking times. If you’re recipe calls for a Spanish onion, you can use a yellow or a white onion because this large mild onion can be yellow or white.
We like yellow onions in the Onion Casserole recipe because they hold up to sautéing and baking. This onion-rice-cheese casserole will win fans everywhere you take it. The onions become sweet, the rice creamy and the cheese adds a satisfying flavor.
Sweet Onions
Vidalia, Walla Walla and Mauis are all sweet onions. They have a pale yellow skin and feature a mild onion flavor with a touch of sweetness. They are great in salads, relishes and chopped for a garnish. Because they contain less sulfur and more water than yellows, reds, and whites, they’re mild, crisp, and good for eating raw, frying into onion rings, and stuffing mushrooms or tomatoes.
Red Onions
Used raw in salads and on sandwiches, red onions have an appealing deep purple color. Be advised these onions can have a really peppery and spicy flavor. Get the best flavor and crispness from these onions by soaking them in ice water while you prep the other ingredients in your recipe. They are great for roasting, grilling and pickling. Fair warning: if you use red onions in recipes with light colored ingredients like eggs, potatoes and beans, they can discolor the other foods and turn them an unappealing blueish-gray.
It’s all the rage to quick pickle red onions and we encourage you to give this a try. You just mix everything up and wait. The pickling liquid is made of water, salt, sugar and vinegar. Our recipe calls for apple cider, but you can use white wine vinegar, red wine vinegar, sherry vinegar or rice wine vinegar. Heck! Give the tangerine vinegar you got for Christmas a try.
White Onions
These are softer and milder than yellow and red onions and have thin papery skins. They are great for recipes that call for quick cooking or sautéing and for serving raw in Pico de Gallo or as a garnish atop beans or chili. You’ll often find them in potato and macaroni salads. Many Mexican and South American recipes call for white onions. They take well to grilling. If you find your white onion is really spicy, give it an hour-long soak in cold water and they’ll mellow nicely.
Pico de Gallo means “rooster’s beak” in Spanish and it originally referred to a salad of jicama, peanuts, oranges and onions. Today, just about everywhere you go, it’s a cilantro-flecked salsa of chopped fresh tomato, white onion and fresh chiles. Don’t skimp on the lime juice and salt in our recipe it adds the burst of acidity and heat to ensure a good salsa.
Leeks
While leeks may look like scallions on steroids, the two are not really interchangeable. The upper dark green leaves of a leek are usually tough and often discarded, though they make a great addition to your stock pot. Their pungent flavor is earthier than other onions. Leeks grow in sandy soil, so you’ll need to cut them first and wash them because sand can get trapped between the tightly-coiled leaves. If you’re cutting the leek into rings, simply drop the slices into cold water, swish them around, and give the sand a little time to settle before scooping out the floating bits of leek. For recipes in which you want to slice the leek in half vertically, hold the cut side under cold running water and use your fingers to separate the leaves and rinse all of the crevices.
You might not be able to store them together, but baked together in this Leek and Potato Galette, you’re going to love this recipe to amp up a special dinner or make a simple evening’s roast chicken dinner a standout meal.
Green Onions/Scallions
These two-tone onions can be eaten cooked or raw. They are milder, softer and more herbaceous than any of the large bulb onions. Scallions are popular in Chinese and Mexican cuisine. In Chinese cooking, scallions are used in stir-fries, soups, stews and braised dishes.
Spring Onions
No relations to green onions or scallions, these sweet onions are globe or bulb onions that are harvested prematurely to give the other bulbs room to grow. As the name implies, they’re super seasonal. Buy them and let them shine by grilling, roasting or braising them. If you need to peel a bunch of them, try blanching them first for an easier peel.
Shallots
Use shallots any time you have a recipe that calls for red, white or yellow onions. They have a less aggressive oniony flavor and are really versatile. Shallots can be finely chopped and stirred into sauces, vinaigrettes, halved and roasted alongside a chicken, pickled whole, or fried in thin slices for a crunchy topper. One bulb is equal to one shallot, even if it has two lobes.
Cipolline (a.k.a. Cipollini) Onions
These Italian onions are naturally petite and squat. They are more sugary than big onions and are ideal for roasting whole until caramelized. For easier peeling, try boiling them for about 30 seconds before removing their thin skins.
Viva Italia! The Balsamic Glazed Cipolline is a tasty side dish with any roast meat or fish. They can also be a standout on pizza and pasta.
Pearl Onions
A co-star of coq au vin and boeuf bourguignon, pearl onions are sweet and small because they grow in close quarters and are harvested early. They can be red, white, or yellow. Halved or left whole, they can be roasted, braised, pickled, creamed, glazed, and confited. You can find pre-peeled bags in the freezer aisle.