January is inevitably a time to cut back on indulgent food and drink. By this time of the month, I find myself craving a different kind of culinary extravagance: warmth, nutrition and sustenance. I’m relieved to report: it’s officially soup season. At least, it is at my house.
Soup for dinner. Soup for lunch. Soup to satisfy cravings even in the morning or afternoon. As Allison Roman, home chef and cookbook author touts, “ABS or Always Be Souping.”
I don’t think there are any among us who can doubt the curative powers of a good bowl of soup. Growing up, my mother made a succulent vegetable beef soup that I’d never been able to replicate, although I often crave this soup. I swear I can feel each rich, warm bite down deep in my bones. When we were sick, she’d serve piping-hot soup to us on the sofa in a mug with a side of saltines and ginger ale. Sometimes it was her vegetable soup, other times it was a satisfying version of Campell’s Chicken Noodle Soup or Tomato Bisque.
It wasn’t until I was an adult that I fully appreciated hearty soups. I grew up on split pea soup, feeling a bit intrepid at first until I tasted it. Made rich with smoked ham hocks, it is among the stick-to-your-ribs variety of soups. Digging into bowls filled with the thick, green amalgamation studded with carrots and celery made me feel very grown up, my hunger thoroughly satisfied.
A few years ago, I invested in an Instant Pot pressure cooker and “Melissa Clark’s Dinner in an Instant” cookbook. Her recipe for red lentil soup is a close relative to split pea and updates the classic with earthy spices, including cumin and turmeric. I don’t think I’ve ever made her red lentil soup without someone asking for the recipe. It is a staple in our house and the soup I bring to friends when they need a lift.
It’s the kind of soup that can be assembled quickly, with no pre-soaking or pureeing required. My sister-in-law adds a rasher of thick-cut bacon. I often add a smoked ham bone. But it is delicious as is, a hearty vegetarian soup filling enough for supper, no Instant Pot required.
For a lighter, but no less rich soup, my family loves wild mushroom soup adapted from Eating Well Magazine. It is a relatively fuss-free soup to make, filled with guilt-free ingredients with flavorful depth. It is delicious paired with garlic bread and a simple salad. Any mushroom will do here, but this soup is at its best with flavorful varieties of mushrooms. I made wild mushroom soup most recently with delicious mushrooms from Hernshaw Farms, a local farm that sells mushrooms at General Steak and Seafood, JQDickinson Saltworks, and online at hernshawfarms.com.
I grew my mushrooms from a kit I purchased from Hernshaw Farm’s website after listening to a talk from owner and founder George Patterson. Patterson is passionate about mushrooms and reinvigorating former mine sites with mushroom block compost. I’ve never tasted fresher mushrooms, and they were delectable. The mushroom grow kits make growing mushrooms simple. Hernshaw Farms offers a wide variety of mushrooms. The mushroom grow kits make great gifts. If you grow your own and make this soup, be sure to set a handful aside to sauté in oil with a touch of salt to enjoy the rich taste and texture. We garnished our soup with a few handfuls of sautéed mushrooms and slathered a few on buttered toast, too.
If ever there is a good excuse to make a crusty, grilled cheese sandwich, Ina Garten’s roasted tomato soup is surely it. The soup’s cozy warmth, mingled with tangy spice, brings the flavor of summer to the coldest winter evenings. It’s made all the better with grilled cheese made with thick slices of good bread, griddled to toasty perfection in a buttered skillet (a little post-holiday indulgence is OK, especially when paired with soup).
Garten’s genius recipe combines oven-roasted tomatoes with the canned variety, all generously seasoned with salt, pepper, and fresh basil. What better way to spend a chilly January day than making a simple, robust tomato soup and melted cheese sandwiches? This is a scrumptious, crave-worthy meal.
If you don’t have quite all the ingredients for your soup recipe on hand, don’t fret. Soup can be virtually anything. It is a blank canvas to be filled with leftovers or whatever fresh or canned items you have on hand. When you wake up to snow drifting across your driveway, soup can assuredly be made from pantry staples and scraps in your fridge. Use these recipes as a starting point to make your creations.
The culinary ideal is homemade stock for your soup. Its tasty richness cannot be rivaled. It’s a nice idea, a solid goal fitting for the start of a New Year with similar resolutions for good health and clean living. I don’t know about your world, but mine sometimes fall short of ideals. When you don’t have your stock on hand, use the best canned or jarred version you can find, or even just use water. The soups featured here have plenty of flavors to make up for shortcomings in the stock department. I prefer to use Better Than Bouillon’s line of stock starters. They last in the refrigerator for a long time and are turned into stock by adding hot water. Easy enough and delicious enough. Just like soups in general.
And another note: Most of these recipes are vegan as-is. The roasted tomato soup can be made with olive oil in place of butter, making it vegan, as well.
As the weather grows colder, soup is a balm for the soul. I am not sure whether there is a more healthful meal that tastes as decadent and is as satisfying. Soup can be put together in the morning, and tastes richer by evening or the next day. All of these recipes yield enough to last through more than one meal, giving you plenty of time to focus on your other resolutions, or just enjoy a quiet night with a warm blanket and a good book.