Good recipes, especially well-loved ones, are like gold. They are treasured for a couple of reasons. Sentimentality is key, but also critical are the ingredients and instructions. Baking is a precise business. Which is typically what draws me to it.
Baking requires focus on the task at hand, and nothing else. For me, it can feel like a serene meditation, a precise one at that. Carefully measure flour, salt, butter, eggs, and leavening together exactly as written and voila! A soft, moist cake with a perfectly chewy edge results.
But some of the wonder and fun is lost when we stick too close to prescribed formulas. In fact, our most treasured recipes probably came from a little kitchen experimentation in the first place. Circumstance, creativity, luck and chance. All of these offer golden opportunity for recipe development. I imagine my grandmother running out of lemons and using vinegar instead, surprised to discover the nuanced taste it adds to her cake. She makes a note of the greater depth in flavor on her recipe card for next time.
With an infinite number of flavors to taste and techniques to try, why not occasionally veer from the script? This month, with the legends of luck it brings, might be the best time to try. Worst case scenario is a kitchen disaster — but it might be a delicious one at that.
Even Julia Child tells us to be brave. “Learn from your mistakes, be fearless, and above all have fun,” she advised.
Have fun I did. I discovered chocolate pairs perfectly well with Irish Stout beer and other spirits and a nostalgic breakfast treat can be transformed into magical cookies. I was also reminded that inviting children into your kitchen might be the best way to connect with cooking curiosity.
Milk Bar, a trendy New York City bakery founded by James Beard award winning pastry chef, Christina Tosi features confections made with familiar treats, such as Fruity Pebbles cereal and even “cereal milk”. Their desserts are beautiful, tasty confections and they give me an idea: Could I make a childhood favorite cereal into cookies?
To test my theory, I enlisted the help of two adorable young helpers who may or may not have been more interested in sampling the marshmallows more than the actual cookies themselves. If you need a reminder of how revitalizing it is to follow your creativity instead of a recipe, the best antidote are children in your kitchen. It felt akin to chasing a rainbow to discover what might be waiting at the end. Joyous pandemonium ensued.
Over the course of a few afternoons, we developed a recipe for Lucky Charms cookies, a sweet treat for little ones to enjoy baking and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. After washing hands, ask the little ones to separate the cereal and marshmallows. Whizzing the cereal in a high powered blender or food processor and mixing it with flour gives these cookies an authentic Lucky Charms taste.
Adding the rainbow, pots of gold, balloon and clover-shaped marshmallows finishes the cookies with tasty, eye popping decorations. It must be noted though, while these are intended for kids, adults seemed to hold their own in the consumption department.
“My mom would go crazy over these cookies!” Leighton said. Apparently, we have that in common.
Next up, an experiment with some favorite Irish beer and spirits. Sometimes only cupcakes will do, particularly even for adults. I should have known googling “Irish spirits and chocolate” would yield a stellar recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction, a popular baking blog with mentions on Good Morning America and Taste of Home.
Her Guinness Chocolate Cupcakes are deliciously indulgent. The carbonation in the beer serves as a bit of leavening and the alcohol cooks off, leaving a hint of rich, slightly bitter flavor from the stout. I adapted the recipe to include an Irish whiskey ganache filling and Irish cream infused frosting. The cupcakes deliver deep chocolate, flavor in a fluffy, and boozy vehicle.
If you crave a more direct approach to chocolate and stout, try Chocolate Stout Brownies. They are rich, fudge-like, and even better the next day. They pack such an indulgent punch, you need only a small square to be satisfied. You can even lighten them up a bit with a few nutritional swaps. With either recipe, you may have a bit of extra beer on your hands. I won’t tell if you won’t.
I was too apprehensive for many years to stray too far from a baking recipe. The risk seemed to outweigh the benefit. If the recipe stated it, well then, it had to be done — exactly so. But I’ve learned with baking, as with many other of life’s pursuits: a rigid approach doesn’t accomplish much beyond stress. Things tend to come out just fine, no matter the prescribed plan. And when you are lucky, things turn out downright delectable.
Much loved recipes are like gold indeed, but trust your instincts and you might just find something deliciously unexpected at the end of your rainbow.