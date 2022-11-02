We’ve been roasting our foods for eons — literally since the birth of fire. And trendy sheet-pan cooking has definitely built a cadre of followers (myself included). But one of the gains post pandemic is the uptick in folks cooking at home wanting to expand their repertoire — not only in the caliber of what foods they cook, but also the technical skills required. Pursuing a more balanced diet and eating with our health in mind is right up there, also.
Thanksgiving is certainly an occasion to showcase those new skills. While casting about in books on smoking, reverse cooking, poaching and more, I came upon one idea that excited me. Enter the steaming basket! After reading up, I realized this would make a worthy experiment. The method promised simpler set up and prep, along with — and most importantly — a shorter cooking period.
Ha! No more waking at 2 a.m. to “put the turkey in.” That’s how it was at my house when I was growing up. We always had a crowd; our family of seven, extended family of relatives, soldiers stationed nearby without any family around — so a BIG turkey was always in order. I have memories of my aunts, great-grandma, my mom all in the kitchen and my dad up to his elbows in onions and celery (he was the stuffing maker). My dad even produced a turducken one year — but that’s a story for another time.
Between studying the steaming of Chinese cookery and reading up on sous vide contraptions, one chef in particular caught my eye, and in the end laid the path for cooking my turkey. Jacques Pépin: Michelin star French chef, cookbook author and educator of cooking on TV, Tik Tok and more. According to Chef Pepin, steaming is a no-fuss, surefire way to a juicy, tender and timely Thanksgiving turkey. I figured a three-star chef might know a thing or two, so I decided to give his method a try.
I understand if your first instinct is to balk at the idea of steaming your revered Thanksgiving bird — but read on. I went into this as an experiment but was genuinely surprised to come out with a delicious bird; crispy on the outside but with an interior tender to cut, with juices flowing!
Sizing up the cookware
Step away from cauldrons of flame-heated boiling oil, gallons of salty brine, plastic oven bags and giant roasting pans. Instead, haul out the sort of cook pot you might use to steam lobsters or crabs or make a big batch of soup in. I am cooking a turkey breast for this experiment — I didn’t want to invest in a 16-pound bird in case it all went sideways, I used a stainless steel, 8-quart pot with a well fitted lid. I had a metal rack that just happened to fit inside the pot — but you could easily make a thick coil of foil to go on the bottom of your pot — to keep the meat suspended in the water.
My turkey breast weighed in at 6 pounds. I unwrapped it and let it dry for a bit while I made a kale-and-garlic paste from items in the fridge to spread under the skin for a bit of added flavor.
I added a chopped carrot, onion and a stalk of celery and bay leaf to the pot, along with 3 cups of water. Placing the turkey in the pot, I generously salted and peppered it and brought the water to boil, put on the lid and turned the heat to medium-low.
I set my timer for 50 minutes and started on a couple of sides that I had decided on; they were also to be steamed, just for the fun of the experiment.
I placed an entire head of cauliflower into a smaller pot with an insert, sprinkled it with Old Bay (my go-to seasoning) and added a cup of water. It was a quick 15 minutes to a tender and thoroughly cooked side dish. I made a sauce of reduced cream, dash of salt and dry Parmesan to au gratin the cauliflower with when served.
Next on the cutting board was a small butternut squash from my neighbor — peeled, seeded and quartered and into another steam container it went. I cooked these over water to start, but as the minutes passed and the water level reduced, I poured a cup of fresh apple cider in to add a bit flavor (and when it was reduced used it as a flavorful topping).
With the timer buzzing, it was time to check on the turkey; at 50 minutes, it was nearly 148 degrees. I added another 12 minutes and — low and behold — it was at 165 degrees the next time the timer buzzed. I turned the broiler on high, slathered the bird with melted butter and stuck it under the broiler to crisp up the skin and add some color — another 7-8 minutes.
Well, there you have it barely 75 minutes later I had a turkey and sides, worthy of any holiday celebration! If you are looking for a fun way to change up your Turkey Day, leave the roasting pan in the cabinet, and think outside the oven for a change this turkey season!
Joy Marr is a freelance writer, longtime caterer, cooking instructor and all around outdoor enthusiast. You can find her at her backyard fire pit in Fayette County and on Facebook at Gourmet on the Gorge.