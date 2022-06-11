Mark Twain said, “When one has tasted watermelon, he knows what angels eat.” He also described it as the “chief of the world’s luxuries.” There is just something about watermelon that says summer.
The history of the watermelon dates back over 5,000 years. It is aptly named, as it contains 92% water. It is believed to have been used by those in hot climates not only for the fruit’s inherent water content, but also for the ability of its outer shell to store water as a canteen. Over time, watermelon was transported to Egypt, a fact we know from its appearance in burial tomb paintings. Seeds of the fruit were found in King Tut’s tomb, showing that watermelons were added as a gift for his journey in the afterlife. Food historians suggest that improvements to the original fruit were made in Egypt that transformed it into the sweeter, more elongated version we enjoy today.
Watermelon eventually made its way to the United States and was found growing first in Florida in 1576. The fruit quickly spread to other states. Thomas Jefferson was even known to grow watermelon at Monticello.
However, watermelon is much more than a sweet treat valued for water content. Scientists continue to discover health benefits derived from eating the fruit. Recent studies have shown that watermelon consumption reduces cancer and diabetes risk. It is also a powerful source of the amino acid citrulline which is believed to lower blood pressure. Grabbing a slice of this fruit will deliver a healthy dose of immune boosting vitamins A, B-6 and C. One cup of watermelon has 40 calories and it’s fat free, sodium free and low in cholesterol. A great post-workout snack, watermelon helps replenish electrolytes and water from sweating, and has been proven to reduce muscle soreness.
How do you a choose a good watermelon at the store or market? Look for a creamy yellow spot on one side. This patch develops when watermelon ripens and grows to rest on the ground. Tap on the watermelon and listen for a deep hollow sound, which means it is full of juice and at the perfect stage of ripeness.
My family’s favorite recipe using this fruit is our watermelon lemonade. Adapted from a lemonade recipe of my oldest daughter’s, we recently begun adding fresh watermelon to make it extra special. I won’t tell if you add vodka to yours while enjoying your summertime cookout.
A simple watermelon salad tossed with onion and feta is not only colorful but also good for you. Swap out the fresh mint for basil if you like that better. This salad is perfect with meat on the grill for a super easy side that looks and tastes impressive.
Don’t underestimate the fruit as a great marinade for grilling. This one is light with a great light, citrus flavor. It’s a great way to use up watermelon that is about to go bad and whip up a great meal in the process. I particularly love this chicken on a bed of salad greens. Using a watermelon vinaigrette dressing on my salad has to be one of my all-time favorite summertime meals.
Watermelon not only says “summer” but it also can describe life in general. In the words of blogger John Steinmann, “Life is like eating a watermelon – you know you are going to get some seeds, just spit them out and take another bite.”