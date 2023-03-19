Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Carrot Purple Onion
Buy Now

Carrots — one of the most popular vegetables among Americans — is also quite versatile, delicious in side dishes, soups, and even baked goods — like Carrot Bars with Orange Glaze.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Who eats carrots? We all do! In fact, according to a 2022 survey by carrot grower Bolthouse Farms, 2,000 of us said it is our most trusted vegetable from the high chair to the dinner table.

While we’d venture to guess the potato ranks high in vegetable trustworthiness, we get why folks love their carrots.

Stories you might like

Allan Hathaway is the owner of The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace at Charleston’s Capitol Market.

Tags

Recommended for you