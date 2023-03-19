Who eats carrots? We all do! In fact, according to a 2022 survey by carrot grower Bolthouse Farms, 2,000 of us said it is our most trusted vegetable from the high chair to the dinner table.
While we’d venture to guess the potato ranks high in vegetable trustworthiness, we get why folks love their carrots.
The survey noted that almost 70% of Americans are likely to eat carrots out of a dozen other vegetables. Many of those surveyed said carrots were the first food they fed to their babies. They also said it’s one of the vegetables they buy on a weekly basis, and more than half of the survey respondents said they eat carrots during meals and for snacks every week.
At The Purple Onion, we can attest to their popularity. It’s a bad day when our supplies run low.
Carrots, no matter what color, are a healthful and versatile food. They are a rich source of vitamin C, which stimulates the activity of white blood cells and is important to the human immune system. They are also a great source for Vitamin A, Vitamin K, fiber and calcium and support our bone health and digestion.
The survey also identified carrot preferences in four areas of the country. About 40% of West Coast residents are likely to eat a balanced diet with carrots being a top vegetable choice. In the Midwest, 40% of respondents say eating a balanced diet helps them feel relaxed and optimistic; 70% of them are likely to eat carrots. Southwesterners choose a vegetable because it is easy to cook and affordable. In the Northeast, folks like to get creative in their kitchens and more than 70% of them are likely to include carrots in their meals.
If you’ve been relying on carrots for your veggie trays and in peas and carrots, it’s time to join the carrot lovers with some recipes that will have you putting carrots on the table from breakfast to dessert.
Start your morning with some Carrot and Pecan Scones. These bake-ahead breakfast beauties are loaded with carrots, and their not-too-sweet taste is perfect with coffee, tea or milk.
Head into lunch with Cream of Carrot and Parsnip Soup. This curry-forward recipe comes from “Irish Heritage Cookbook” and was a favorite of County Cork-born chef Bernadette Healy. This thick soup can be served as a starter or main course. Use vegetable broth if you’re looking for a vegetarian menu option. Consider serving it with hearty Irish brown bread or any rustic country bread, Irish cheese and fresh apple slices.
If the carrots on your party trays are usually raw slices on the dip tray, try this Open Faced Carrot Sandwich. With a cannellini spread base and toppers of goat cheese and Kalamata olives, it’s a tasty sandwich. For parties, cut the bread into smaller fingers or use toasted baguette slices for the base. You might also consider swapping the goat cheese for feta.
The Carrots Braised with Cumin and Orange take a little while to cook, but they don’t need much attention as they simmer away and are infused with that warm cumin flavor.
End the day with Carrot Bars with Orange Glaze. Just sweet enough for dessert or a snack, these bars would be great in lunchboxes, too. You do have to cook the carrots before adding them to the batter, and this is a perfect place to use the oddly shaped or last few carrots in your vegetable bin before next week, when you’ll be buying more carrots if you’re like a lot of Americans!