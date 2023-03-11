“Sometimes, only chocolate will do.” This, from my then 5-year-old son who was clearly an early proponent of one of life’s essential truths.
When my kids were young and my husband and I traveled, it was grandparents to the rescue. My parents took the kids grocery shopping for dinner foods and treats not always allowed at home.
“What are we going shopping for today?” my dad asked my son as they walked hand in hand into the grocery store.
“Papa, sometimes only chocolate will do,” my son said earnestly. Off to the candy aisle they went.
From nursing a broken heart, to celebrating a milestone, a new love, or for any dang reason at all, chocolate tends to fit the bill. Chocolate cravings are often dictated by mood. Apparently, even 5-year-old boys know this.
I reach for chocolate when life tugs me in various directions. Between balancing children, life, writing, and dirty laundry, there is chocolate. I keep a stash of my favorite: locally made Grand Marnier truffles by Holls for a pick-me-up treat.
I have a chocolate recipe for every occasion and every craving. But there are a few I absolutely rely on: one for the type of evening in which you feel you could eat an entire dessert by yourself, another for turning any dinner party grand, and a third no-fuss, any-occasion type chocolate indulgence.
I’m a little late in making a giant, warm cookie for a snow day or cozy night in. Outside, magnolia trees and yellow daffodils are in full bloom. But my tastebuds and mood crave rich and fudgy, not light and springy. We can always pretend. Or maybe we don’t need to pretend. After all, this is chocolate and really, is there ever a season in which chocolate is not in vogue? You can always add fresh fruit and cream to lighten things up.
A giant, chocolatey cookie baked in a skillet will bring people together in no time flat. Reminiscent of brownie-a-la-mode, I serve this with ice cream. This cookie is warm and gooey, with crisp edges.
When I saw a photo of Ina Garten’s Dark Chocolate Tart in her new cookbook, “Go-To Dinners,” I knew I had to try it. My daughter makes a delicious chocolate ganache tart, but Garten’s recipe showed us how to make it in fewer steps. If you want a showstopper of a dessert but are short on time, this is your recipe. It is deceptively simple. If you don’t have a tart pan, a pie plate or springform pan will work just fine.
Dense Chocolate Loaf Cake is one of my favorite chocolate recipes. I imagine, like many chocolate recipes, it was developed from desperation and ingenuity. Craving chocolate during a snow storm a few years ago, I wanted a simple chocolate quick bread. Something dense and chocolatey, but not overly sweet or complicated.
I discovered Nigella Lawson’s Dense Chocolate Loaf Cake. This quick bread, recently adapted by Alexandra’s Kitchen, the updated recipe packs more of a flavorful punch and results in a moist, dense, chocolate bread that tastes even better the next day.
Quick breads often strike the fine balance of sweet but not too sweet, making them appropriate for any time of day. This one is delicious with morning coffee, afternoon tea or warmed in the toaster oven after dinner.
If there is a season for chocolate, I don’t know what it is. It might be that season 24/7 at my house.
If it’s been a long day, there is chocolate. If it’s your birthday, there is chocolate. For coping with or celebrating everyday life, chocolate is often the answer. I think this is because chocolate makes everything feel a little extra special. And sometimes, when the laundry and dishes pile up, all we want is a little something to make us feel special. Sometimes, only chocolate will do.