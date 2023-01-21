We’re closing in on the end of January. Even though the year is still new, this is when many of us have tired of our resolutions to eat healthier, eat more fruits and vegetables and/or get our weight under control.
Before you start to slide into bad habits of the past, give some thought to refreshing your menus with some winter salads that are more than lettuce and watery winter tomatoes. A salad with substance will make you feel good and give you more options with the produce on hand right now.
A balanced salad should include greens or a good produce base, sweetness, creaminess, crunchiness and dressing.
When it comes to greens, you’ve got plenty of options. There are several varieties of kale, chards, cabbages and greens as well as spinach, leaf lettuces, watercress and endive. When it comes to green, leafy vegetables, the darker colors generally have higher nutritional value. Every green has different flavors, so at The Purple Onion, we encourage our customers to try something new from time to time.
During the winter, salads with more heft benefit from greens like cabbage and kale that are firmer if those greens are the base. If the greens top the salad, you can choose lighter arugula, endive or watercress.
The Kale Salad with Toasted Pecans is a great example of a substantial salad that includes just two vegetables: kale and radishes.
A little sweetness goes a long way toward enhancing the flavor in a salad. While some dressings add that touch, you can get more flavor with fruits. Consider fresh, dried and canned fruits. You also get some sweetness from vegetables like carrots, snap peas and sweet peppers.
Sweet and savory come together in the main course Sweet Potato and Apple Salad. You could switch out the apple for pears if you’d like.
Get a refreshing taste of citrus and a sweet honey note in the Winter Citrus Salad.
While you’ll get some crunch from the vegetables in your salad bowl, you can heighten the crunch factor and add interest with seeds, nuts, croutons and crisp tortilla chips or fried wontons. Going for an Asian vibe? Add sesame seeds, fried wontons and try a ginger soy-based dressing. Tortilla chips and crisp radishes will give a Tex-Mex nod to a salad dressed with lively jalapeno-based or avocado dressing.
The Pomegranate Rice Salad is a good example of how sweet and crunchy come together. The base of rice makes this a nice choice for lunch. You could use that leftover take-out rice in the fridge for this.
Add a creamy factor with cheese, avocado or roasted vegetables like sweet potatoes or squash. The creaminess balances the crunch.
When it comes to cheeses, you have plenty to play with. If you generally reach for cheddar, Colby or mozzarella cheese, switch around with feta, parmesan, or bleu cheeses. You might discover that even though these aren’t your go-to cheeses for other dishes, their distinctive flavors add character to salads. You can find several notable cheeses at The Wine and Cheese Shop at Capitol Market.
The Winter Cobb Salad includes bleu cheese and a little bacon and features butternut squash in a shift away from the traditional summer version of the salad.
Last, but not least, there’s the dressing. Homemade dressings are easy to make and most folks can often make a simple vinaigrette with ingredients they have on hand: good oils, vinegars, mustards, fresh or dried herbs and lemons. Honey, maple syrup and sugar can add a touch of sweetness.
If making dressings isn’t for you, there are plenty of quality dressings on the market. At The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace we offer several varieties, including some West Virginia-based products.
Keep your healthy eating resolutions going strong and longer with these salad options!