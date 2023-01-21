Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Purple Onion Winter Salad
Buy Now

Purple Onion Winter Salad.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

We’re closing in on the end of January. Even though the year is still new, this is when many of us have tired of our resolutions to eat healthier, eat more fruits and vegetables and/or get our weight under control.

Before you start to slide into bad habits of the past, give some thought to refreshing your menus with some winter salads that are more than lettuce and watery winter tomatoes. A salad with substance will make you feel good and give you more options with the produce on hand right now.

Stories you might like

Allan Hathaway is the owner of The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace at Charleston’s Capitol Market. For more information, visit the web pages at capitolmarket.net/merchants/purple-onion and capitolmarket.net/merchants/wv-marketplace; or call The Purple Onion at 304-342-4414 and WV Marketplace at 304-720-2244. Email Allan at purpleonionco@aol.com.

Tags

Recommended for you