Apples are here! In West Virginia, we usually celebrate with apple festivals, apple butter making and pick-your-own apples at orchards in the state. Even our state fruit is an apple. The first Golden Delicious Apple tree is said to have been discovered as a wild volunteer on a hillside of Porter’s Creek near Odessa in Clay County.
Along with that beauty, you can find bushels of Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, Fuji, Cortland and Granny Smith apples sharing space with McIntosh, Winesap, Red Delicious, Stayman and other varieties at The Purple Onion, Capitol Market outdoor stalls and farmers’ markets around the Mountain State.
While there’s nothing like a fresh-picked apple eaten out of hand, apples have an affinity for culinary treats that we can enjoy morning, noon and night. From breakfast muffins to dessert bars and cakes, we can enjoy apples at any meal or snack time.
Since we won’t have the opportunity for many fall festivals this year, families can have their own fun with apples. Our slow-cooker recipes for apple butter and chunky applesauce will have your house smelling like fall all day long. Stay at home moms and dads can include the kids in the preparation process and then go on about their work and school business while the apples simmer away.
Once the apple butter and applesauce are finished, how about some social distancing special deliveries to family and friends who might enjoy the fruits of your labors? Pack up a jar along with a loaf of your sourdough bread and enjoy a drive in the fall foliage. Ring the door bell and leave the package as a surprise or stay a few minutes and catch up on news.
The chunky applesauce also is perfect in our make-ahead Chunky Applesauce Muffins with Streusel Topping. These delicious breakfast and snack treats can be made a day or two ahead and be ready when you are. The entire recipe is mixed by hand, so kids can help with the measuring and mixing as well as the eating.
When it’s time for lunch, we suggest an easy recipe that takes about 20 minutes to put together and has tasty, crunchy and fresh flavors that will have your kids passing on PB&J for the Waldorf Chicken Boats. The recipe calls for leftover or rotisserie chicken, but we think turkey could be a fine choice as well. If you decide to go that route, ask your butcher for wide sliced turkey breast that you can cut up into cubes for the salad.
Looking for a new dinner recipe? Try the Cider Chicken, Bacon and Apple with Thyme recipe. After all, you have some cider left over from making the Chunky Applesauce and you won’t use it all in the nonalcoholic Fall Spicy Cider that you can brew up in the slow cooker. The Cider Chicken would be great with buttered noodles and a green veggie of your choice.
Make the Apple and Butterscotch Brownies for dessert and you’ll be an instant hero. Of course, a scoop of vanilla ice cream and some J.Q. Dickinson Salted Caramel Sauce from WV Marketplace might elevate you to super hero status. Who knows, after balancing your work and school work, you might just need the treat for yourself!
End the day with the Fall Spicy Cider and you’ll feel warm and comforted. Ready to fall asleep and get ready for another busy day!