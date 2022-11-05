Parsnips, pictured at far left and far right, are a versatile root vegetable — cousin to the carrot — that work well in both sweet or savory dishes. Now in peak season, parsnips also pack a nutritional punch.
This is the time of year when parsnips show up in the produce aisles. This ivory to pale-yellow root vegetable is a cousin to the carrot. It has a sweeter, licorice-like taste with a hint of spice that is definitely different from the simple, sweet taste of the carrot. When cooked, however, the parsnip brings a natural sweetness to dishes. In fact, before sugarcane became widely available, Europeans used parsnips for sweetener. They introduced the parsnip to North America, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.
Parsnips pack a nutritious punch. They are high in vitamin C. A half cup of raw parsnips will provide you with more than 25% of your daily recommended intake of that vitamin. This helps boost your immune system and supports infection-fighting white blood cells. It can also help reduce your risks for respiratory infections and some chronic diseases — all good points in the parsnip’s favor as we head into cold and flu season.
Parsnips are a good source of fiber, which is vital to a healthy gut. Fiber can help slow down sugar absorption to avoid spikes in your blood sugar, too. These root vegetables are rich in potassium — the mineral that helps your heat function, balances your blood pressure and lowers your risk for kidney stones.
Enough of the healthy information, let’s get on to how good parsnips are and how versatile they are.
Parsnips can go from savory to sweet in a quick minute. These vegetables pair well with sweet foods likes maple syrup and brown sugar. They have an affinity for ginger, garlic and pepper. They sing with parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme (get how we did that?). Combine them with carrots, apples, potatoes, pears and spinach. Serve them with beef, pork and chicken.
Parsnips are at the peak of their flavor from late fall to early springs. The small to medium parsnips are sweeter and less fibrous than large ones.
When you shop for parsnips, look for ones that are straight and small, between 5 to 10 inches long. Make sure they look healthy and are not limp or shriveled. Stay away from parsnips that are split or have large brown spots. When you get them home, trim off the green at the top and wrap them in a paper towel. Parsnips will last in the refrigerator for up to three weeks.
But once you get started using them, they won’t be there that long!
Here’s how to use them: Much of a parsnip’s flavor is just under the skin. Peeling it off, the way you might a carrot, will remove some of the most delicious flavor. Instead, just scrub each parsnip well with a vegetable brush under running water. Trim each end, about 3/4 inch into the vegetable.
Let your imagination be your guide when cooking with parsnips. You can grate them raw into a salad, boil and combine them with potatoes for a tasty mash or roast them along with those other veggies you’ve been roasting for a while.
We say, “Move over kale! There’s a new chip in town!” Try either frying or oven baking parsnip chips for a tasty snack.
If soup is your fall go-to for packing lunches or easy suppers, give the Apple and Parsnip soup a try. This Irish-based Apple and Parsnip Soup makes a hearty lunch soup or a good first course. It has a deep flavor thanks to an interesting mix of warm spices. Pair it with a hearty bread and Irish cheddar grilled cheese sandwich.
For dinner, we like the Roasted Carrots and Parsnips with Skirt Steak. It’s easy to make. You could certainly switch out the beef for pork tenderloin basted with maple syrup or a roast chicken, if you’d like. You might also consider taking your favorite shepherd’s pie recipe and going vegetarian with parsnips, lentils and mushrooms.
For dessert and snacks, the Parsnip Spice Cake with — or without — the Cream Cheese Frosting is a just-right sweet treat.