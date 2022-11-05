Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Purple Onion 11/6
Parsnips, pictured at far left and far right, are a versatile root vegetable — cousin to the carrot — that work well in both sweet or savory dishes. Now in peak season, parsnips also pack a nutritional punch.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

This is the time of year when parsnips show up in the produce aisles. This ivory to pale-yellow root vegetable is a cousin to the carrot. It has a sweeter, licorice-like taste with a hint of spice that is definitely different from the simple, sweet taste of the carrot. When cooked, however, the parsnip brings a natural sweetness to dishes. In fact, before sugarcane became widely available, Europeans used parsnips for sweetener. They introduced the parsnip to North America, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

Parsnips pack a nutritious punch. They are high in vitamin C. A half cup of raw parsnips will provide you with more than 25% of your daily recommended intake of that vitamin. This helps boost your immune system and supports infection-fighting white blood cells. It can also help reduce your risks for respiratory infections and some chronic diseases — all good points in the parsnip’s favor as we head into cold and flu season.

Allan Hathaway is the owner of The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace at Charleston’s Capitol Market. For more information, visit the web pages at capitolmarket.net/merchants/purple-onion and capitolmarket.net/merchants/wv-marketplace; or call The Purple Onion at 304-342-4414 and WV Marketplace at 304-720-2244. Email Allan at purpleonionco@aol.com.

