From nettle to goldenseal, blessed thistle to red clover, the forests of West Virginia are rich with native plants and herbs, many of which have been used for their reported health benefits for generations.
Sue Hovemeyer, a retiring Hebrew midwife and a producer at The Wild Ramp Farmer's Market, is passing along her Appalachian heritage and knowledge of herbal remedies through her line of products called Sue’s Nourishing Herbs.
“Appalachians, my ancestors included, have survived for centuries by living off the land,” Hovemeyer said. “I really appreciate and love West Virginia. I am fascinated with the woods and the history of my people, and I enjoy working with things that are grown in my native area. They are made for the people and animals here.”
Using herbs from her seven-acre wooded property or other organic sources, Hovemeyer creates blends of loose-leaf teas, bath herbs and tinctures. Hovemeyer’s teas are certified organically sourced and range from well-known names such as Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Chai and Green, to blends specifically formulated for wellness purposes like Sue’s Tummy Tea, which contains marshmallow root, slippery elm, licorice, lemon balm, catnip (“catnip was used by the midwives of old,” Hovemeyer said), spearmint and stevia.
“A lot of people have gut issues,” Hovemeyer said.
Hovemeyer tests her formulations by drinking several different versions and consumes her products regularly. The nettle tea, she said, is her personal favorite. It is a simple mixture of nettle with just a hint of spearmint.
“Nettle is a dark green that is rich in chlorophyll, iron, calcium, potassium and Vitamin K. It nourishes all of our vital organs, nerves and circulatory systems,” Hovemeyer said. “It is particularly good for the kidneys and in the prevention and treatment of UTIs.”
And while she emphasized that her products can be beneficial to most individuals, because of her profession, Hovemeyer specializes in blends that she says are good for expectant and nursing mothers.
“The woods are rich in plants that are important to women,” Hovemeyer said.
“I have been specializing in care for home and natural childbirth for over 40 years. It is my desire, as a retiring Hebrew midwife, to pass on the art of traditional midwifery and knowledge of herbal teas and foods that nourish the sacredness of the childbearing years where mothers experience the joy of new life flourishing in their wombs. I recommend these herbs and minerals in my practice.”
Hovemeyer herself is a mother of nine (5 boys, 4 girls between the ages of 25 and 45), all except one of whom was born at home. Her passion for and knowledge of herbs grew as her children did.
“I wanted to explore the ways of using herbs to facilitate the health of my family,” she said. “It was part of their education. We also canned, had free-range chickens and dairy goats.”
As for Hovemeyer’s favorite herb? It’s comfrey, which had been growing, untouched, on her farm for decades but is now a main ingredient in Sue’s Massage Oil.
“It is the most healing of herbs. Comfrey can be used to treat cuts, burns and rashes; soothe sore muscles and reduce inflammation from sprains and broken bones,” Hovemeyer said.
“I combine comfrey with calendula flowers and olive oil to make it into a healing salve and recommend it for prenatal and labor massage.”
Along with her teas and massage oil, Hovemeyer has added Elderberry syrup — which has proven to be quite popular — to her line. It contains elderberries, local honey, cinnamon, cloves, apple cider vinegar and echinacea angustifolia root.
“Echinacea has been harvested all over North America and is used to strengthen the immune system against colds and the flu,” Hovemeyer said.
Hovemeyer has been selling her products at The Wild Ramp for over two years, but she and her family have long been supporters of the organization.
“My daughters, when they were teenagers, sold gluten free chocolate chip cookies when [The Wild Ramp] was at Heritage Station years ago,” Hovemeyer said.
“I chose to sell my own products at The Wild Ramp because I wanted to be in a place where people knew or would come to know me. And, having grown up here, I heard stories of my grandfather taking produce to local markets, so having a local food market, like The Wild Ramp is such a tradition for this area.”
And she plans to continue that tradition through the expansion of her own business.
“It is my dream to just keep growing more and more,” Hovemeyer said. “Herbs are who I am.”
The Wild Ramp is located at 555 14th Street West in Huntington.
Sidebar #2 (USDA grant):
In late 2021, The Wild Ramp was awarded a $464,136 capacity building grant from the USDA as part of the Farmers Market and Local Food Promotion Program. The funds have been allocated for use in implementing an online ordering system to further expand the availability and access to local food in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since 2012, The Wild Ramp has connected consumers to their local farming community. 80% of sales go back to the producer. Our mission of providing fresh, nutritious food to Huntington and its surrounding area through our nonprofit local food market has had a positive impact in the Tristate,” said The Wild Ramp’s Market Director, Shelly Keeney.
“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for contact-free sales. Our response to the pandemic is to implement an online ordering platform to complement our current storefront. This platform will allow us to expand our business even further. Customers will, once implemented, have the option of shopping in person, or online from the comfort of their home. This grant will also help us continue to grow our local food economy by increasing farmer and food producer revenues through another viable outlet.”
Specifically, grant funds will be used to upgrade The Wild Ramp’s computer system, redevelop the market’s website, rent space to house online inventory, lease refrigeration units to properly store online inventory, revitalize The Wild Ramp’s marketing strategy, and expand personnel to manage the online market.
Former Harvest Kitchen Chef, Devyn Messinger, has been hired as the Online Manager, and a lease has been signed for a new E-commerce building at 518 14th Street West. The Wild Ramp also plans to fill a minimum of three more positions to accommodate the new online market, including an assistant chef to help increase production for The Wild Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen online sales.
The online market is in works to launch this spring.