Some salads have a season. Panzanella, for example, is one. It’s the quintessential summer salad, highlighting luscious fresh tomatoes. Some salads can be served year round. Seven-layer salad is the one that most often comes to mind, with its crunchy iceberg base and tasty mix of veggies and dressing.
At The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace, we have customers that talk about how much they enjoy both of these salads. Sometimes they mention wishing they could get fresh tomatoes all the time. Others mention that they’d like to try new takes on their favorite salads.
We’ve got those wishes covered!
For both salads, we’re offering some international options that step a little beyond the Italian heritage of panzanella and the all-American flavors of seven-layer salad. Whether you’re serving these salads at your dinner table or heading to a potluck, we think you’ll have fun with these ideas.
For the panzanella salad lovers, we offer a winter twist, with Brussels sprouts taking the place of tomatoes. Our Appalachian panzanella salad gets its local flavor with cornbread replacing Italian bread. The Bahn Mi Panzanella Salad amps up flavor with not one but two sauces and bright veggies.
We’re taking seven-layer salad south of the border and to the land of gyro. The Mexican SevenLayer Salad brings black beans, jalapenos and a tangy dressing. The Greek salad incorporates hummus, olives and tzatziki flavors to the dressing.