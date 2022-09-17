Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Purple Onion Noodles
Buy Now

Noodles at Purple Onion.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

We’re coming to that time of year when our summer produce, like our enthusiasm for all things salad, is waning. We still enjoy the fresh produce at the market, but some days we’re looking for something a little more “now.” Not heavy, but just a bit heartier.

Noodles to the rescue! With a few good ingredients, including those still-fresh market veggies, you can add a little oomph to dinners and lunches. At The Purple Onion, we carry a range of Mrs. Miller’s fresh pastas that will challenge any cook. From extra-wide to thin egg noodles, there’s a noodle for every recipe. Even better, the flavored noodles, including tomato-basil, pesto, lemon-pepper and more, can jazz up a plate or dish with color and added flavors.

Stories you might like

Allan Hathaway is the owner of The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace at Charleston’s Capitol Market. For more information, visit the web pages at capitolmarket.net/merchants/purple-onion and capitolmarket.net/merchants/wv-marketplace; or call The Purple Onion at 304-342-4414 and WV Marketplace at 304-720-2244. Email Allan at purpleonionco@aol.com.

Tags

Recommended for you