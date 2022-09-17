We’re coming to that time of year when our summer produce, like our enthusiasm for all things salad, is waning. We still enjoy the fresh produce at the market, but some days we’re looking for something a little more “now.” Not heavy, but just a bit heartier.
Noodles to the rescue! With a few good ingredients, including those still-fresh market veggies, you can add a little oomph to dinners and lunches. At The Purple Onion, we carry a range of Mrs. Miller’s fresh pastas that will challenge any cook. From extra-wide to thin egg noodles, there’s a noodle for every recipe. Even better, the flavored noodles, including tomato-basil, pesto, lemon-pepper and more, can jazz up a plate or dish with color and added flavors.
At our house, we are generally happy to enjoy hot, buttered noodles with a grating of fresh cheese. Or we like to add some leftover chicken or shrimp and veggies to the noodles for a simple dinner bowl. With just a little thought, you can go from soup to dessert with noodles.
What? You say noodles for dessert? Absolutely. But you have to read to the end to get to that!
First, let’s consider the savory aspects of our noodles.
The Savory Broccoli Noodle Kugel is a tasty brunch, lunch or dinner option. It can stand as the main dish with a side of blistered cherry tomato salad or be the side with the grilled protein of your choice. If you still have a countertop full of fresh tomatoes and zucchini, why not go for Tomato, Zucchini and Noodle Casserole? Layered like vegetarian lasagna, it is warm and still light. If you think you want something more to go along with it, try grilled chicken with Italian spices.
A rainy day calls for soup. The French Vegetable Soup, loaded with leeks, celery and carrots and the warming flavors of cumin and thyme can fill the bill. We like using whole-wheat noodles in this soup because they stand up to the other flavors.
Let your imagination be your guide as you plan to use the flavored noodles. Consider brightening up chicken noodle soup with brightly colored mixed vegetable noodles or adding a little more zing to a pasta salad with lemon pepper noodles. Try the red pepper noodles with Oliverio’s Peppers from WV Marketplace and Angelo’s Italian sausage.
Last, but not least, enjoy some crisp, early fall apples in Apple Noodle Pudding. We think you’ll find this a go-to family dessert that will rival bread pudding and cobblers on your family’s dessert choices.