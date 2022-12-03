There’s a quote from the Bible that has always resonated with Azita Misaghi, DDS, stemming from Luke 12:48 which states, “To whom much is given, much will be required.”
Dr. Misaghi is a dedicated weekly volunteer at West Virginia Health Right — a free clinic serving uninsured, underinsured and medically underserved West Virginians — who lives her life by this verse, and in the Baháʼí faith that she follows, work is elevated to the station of worship when it is done in the spirit of service, Misaghi said.
“There are those who, through their action and their deeds, serve their Lord,” she said. “I think that in every faith you treat others as though you would treat yourself, you love your brothers, you do whatever is required for people to have the basic of life’s necessities; it’s a must.”
Misaghi was named 2022’s Volunteer of the Year by WV Health Right and will be honored at a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner Sunday, Dec. 4, which will also celebrate the organization’s 40th anniversary.
“I truly feel honored,” Misaghi said. “I feel humbled by this award, for being selected, but more than that, I have to say that my gratitude is to Health Right for being in existence and giving me that opportunity to serve.”
Misaghi said she only agreed to accept the honor on behalf of others in her profession.
“It makes me feel proud that I can gain this award — not so much for myself, but for my profession of dentistry because so many of the dentists in the valley give up their time to be volunteers,” she said. “They all put in some time to volunteer, so I accepted on their behalf.”
It’s of the utmost importance to Misaghi to give back and repay the support she’s received from her family and loved ones over the years. It’s this spirit of support that has allowed her to give back and start volunteering.
“I feel I’ve been so privileged in life and with regards to my family, who were always behind me to encourage me and even push me toward excellence,” Misaghi said.
With a family who put education first, Misaghi pursued higher education. She received her undergraduate degree from Marshall University and is a 1989 graduate of the West Virginia University School of Dentistry. She credits her family’s support for accomplishing her goals.
“It just seemed like the path had been paved for me to go forward,” she said. “I didn’t have many of the challenges that people face today, whether it is family or economic issues. When I looked back, it was an easy ride for me.
“For me to have all of that and hoard it and not pay back would be a crime,” she continued. “Volunteering is the least thing I could do to pay it back, so that I don’t fall out of favor with God, number one, and with humanity.”
There is a unique sense of gratification that comes with volunteering for Misaghi.
“Money isn’t everything,” she said. “You just get a deep sense of happiness and joy that you are assisting someone who at that moment in their life couldn’t afford it. And who knows, tomorrow you may be dependent on them to help you in some form or another.”
Misaghi is a member of the American Dental Association, as well as the West Virginia Academy of General Dentistry. Her dental specialty at WV Health Right is in restorations, and she is a member of Ghareeb Dental Group, where she has worked since 1996.
Misaghi said she herself is inspired by all the Ghareeb dentists, in particular Dr. Sami Ghareeb, the founder of Ghareeb Dental Group, from whom she said she’s adopted her work ethic.
“He’s been my mentor and treats me like family,” she said. “He’s the inspiration behind me trying to do better and excel.”
Angie Settle, CEO of WV Health Right, said Misaghi has treated every patient with the utmost possible and highest quality of care, as anyone would want a family member or loved one to have, in the 20 years she’s been volunteering at the organization.
“There are always people in need and we’re hearing these stories every day,” she said. “Azita is inspiring to me because she genuinely cares about each and every patient.”
Settle said Misaghi, who previously served as a WV Health Right board member, understands each patient’s needs.
“There’s no thought or consideration for the fact that maybe they’re uninsured; she’s going to treat them with the highest quality care possible when they’re there, and she is always giving and understanding,” Settle said.
Settle has been at Health Right for 25 years, working first as a clinical coordinator before becoming CEO in 2014, and has worked closely with Misaghi over the years.
“She’s always been a huge volunteer, and she’s helped a lot with our dental program,” Settle said. “[She’s] always really faithful, regularly comes and stays a long time when she’s there and devotes a lot of time to people in need.”
West Virginia has been home to Misaghi since she was a teenager, and she has now lived in the Mountain State for more than 40 years.
“I drank the water of West Virginia; that’s what keeps me here and I’m going to die here,” she said simply. “That’s all there is to it. I have to have the mountains surrounding me. It’s just home.”
Born in Pakistan, Misaghi and her family immigrated to Canada before moving to the U.S. in pursuit of better opportunities. Her uncle was established in Charleston for his medical residency, and the rest of the family followed.
“I think that anywhere you grow up, for the most part, most people will say is their home, and it’s made you feel loved, where you feel a sense of community,” Misaghi said. “I have my family who lives here. Home is where the heart is, right?”