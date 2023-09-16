Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The theme of the West Virginia Herb Association’s 31st annual fall conference will be “Our Herbal Roots.”

Set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at WVU Jackson’s Mill Conference Center near Weston, West Virginia, the conference’s keynote speaker will be past WVHA president, owner of Parkersburg’s Mother Earth Foods and master herbalist Dave Hawkins, who will speak about using traditional herbs in the modern world.

