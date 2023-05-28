The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 will be inducted during a music-filled gala on June 3 at the Culture Center Theater in the State Capitol Complex.
“The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s class of 2023 continues our mission to recognize outstanding artists who were born or raised in the Mountain State,” said Michael Lipton, director of the WV Music Hall of Fame. “Our ninth class honors five unique and diverse West Virginia artists who have made lasting contributions to the music of their home state and American music.”
2023 Living Inductees:
- Buddy Griffin — Revered bluegrass, traditional and country music artist
- Barbara Nissman — World renown classical pianist
2023 Deceased Inductees:
- Lonesome Pine Fiddlers — bluegrass pioneers
- Winston Walls — One of the country’s greatest Hammond B-3 players
- Fuzzy Haskins & Calvin Simon — Founding members of the legendary funk band Parliament-Funkadelic
“Like most West Virginians, these inductees come from humble beginnings and succeeded on their own terms thanks to their passion and determination,” Lipton said. “We want to send a message to all young West Virginians that no matter where you live and no matter what your circumstances are, if you have passion and determination, you can succeed.”
The gala will include a performance by Kount Funkula and The P-Funk Outlawz, who will perform for Parliament-Funkadelic co-founders Fuzzy Haskins’ and Calvin Simon’s induction segment.
It was none other than George Clinton who dubbed Lonnie “Chip Starr” Greene as “Kount Funkula,” a moniker that can only be earned.
“There are kings, queens, dukes and duchesses but I am the Kount of funk,” he noted, “so don’t Kount me out!”
The gala will also feature performances by Tim O’Brien, Charlie McCoy, Barbara Nissman, Buddy Griffin, Lionel Cartwright and Caesar Frazier.
The house band will again be led by 2008 WVMHoF inductee Charlie McCoy.
The show, which will be broadcast statewide on WV PBS, will be hosted by country singer/songwriter Lionel Cartwright and bluegrass bassist, singer/songwriter Missy Raines. Read more about them below, courtesy of Lipton.
About the hosts
An acclaimed bluegrass veteran, Missy Raines is a bassist, singer, songwriter, bandleader and instructor. In 1998, she became the first woman to win the IBMA “Bass Player of the Year” award. She has since earned that honor 10 times — more than any other bassist.
Growing up in Short Gap in Mineral County, West Virginia, Raines started playing piano at the age of 8 before switching to guitar. Meanwhile, her dad, who played washtub bass, bought an old Kay upright bass for himself. She picked it up, fell in love with it, and has played his 1937 Kay to this day.
By the time Raines was a teenager, she was playing in several bands and worked every weekend through high school. After graduating, she took a gig in Charlottesville, Virginia with a bluegrass band called Cloud Valley where she learned about music, the music business — and met her future husband, Ben Surratt, who was pursuing a career as a radio engineer. Next, she signed on with former Country Gentlemen member Eddie Adcock. Finally, in 1990, the couple made the move to Nashville.
Since then, Raines has recorded and toured with top bluegrass artists including Mac Wiseman, Josh Graves, Kenny Baker, Eddie Adcock, Jesse McReynolds, Molly Tuttle and Sierra Hull. She has also won IBMA awards for “Instrumental Recorded Performance of the Year,“ ”Recorded Event of the Year,” and “Song of the Year.”
Raines was featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s 2019 American Currents exhibit and has performed numerous times on the Grand Ole Opry. She is currently touring with her band, Missy Raines & Allegheny. Her upcoming release titled “Highlander,” produced by Alison Brown, will be released this year on Compass Records.
Lionel Cartwright’s career has spanned decades and covered a broad range of musical roles including award-winning singer/songwriter, composer for television, band leader and arranger.
As part of the early 1990s country music scene, he charted several country radio mainstays including the Top Ten hits “Give Me His Last Chance” and “I Watched It All On My Radio,” and 1991’s No. 1 “Leap of Faith.” Years of national and international touring followed, sharing the stage with the top country artists of the day.
Born in Mason County, Cartwright was a member of the WWVA Jamboree’s house band while attending Wheeling College. After he graduated, he moved to Knoxville where he was the band leader and performer on shows for The Nashville Network. His next stop was a successful run in Music City. But by the end of the 1990s, he felt it was time for a change. He set up a home studio and began working as a composer for television, landing hundreds of placements in various TV shows. Working from home also enabled him to be an active spouse and parent.
In addition to his work for TV, Cartwright’s current projects include populating his YouTube channel with song and story videos, glimpses of life as an artist and a new recording project.
“My path has been very unconventional, but it’s been a good fit for me,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to do work I love while being totally invested as a dad and husband. I want to keep growing as an artist and I feel that my best work is in front of me.”