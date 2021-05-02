“Let’s Talk About Hard Things”
Anna Sale, host of NPR podcast “Death, Sex & Money”
304 pages, Simon & Schuster
Anna Sale has created a career out of getting people to talk about some of their most difficult moments, so it only seems fair that in the West Virginia native’s debut book, “Let’s Talk About Hard Things,” she dives into some of hers.
In the book, the host of the popular NPR podcast “Death, Sex & Money” continues to talk to people about mortality, money and relationships, but she also delves into her own experiences with death, the grief that came with the end of her first marriage and the start, stall and start of the romance that led to her second marriage.
The book is divided up into five sections, each exploring the topics of death, sex, money, family and identity. It’s a mix of memoir and meditation about talking openly about the most meaningful things.
Calling from her home in California, Sale said she probably could have come up with more categories. There are a lot of hard things to talk about.
“I thought about doing one on friendship,” she said.
There are a million books about how to talk to someone you’re in love with or used to be in love with.
“But we don’t have a script for when our friendships change, like the way do when our romantic relationships change,” she said.
Sale said she also considered sections on substance abuse, mental illness and work, to name a few.
Eventually, she decided to just fold those topics into the five categories, which she felt were equally difficult, just not equally difficult to all.
No two people are alike. Some have a hard time sharing their financial picture with partners, while others struggle to talk about sex.
“You’re talking about your physical body and what your beliefs are about pleasure,” Sale said.
It can be uncomfortable to open up about past history, expectations, even desires.
Money, she said, can be difficult to discuss because money isn’t just about numbers on a page. It can represent a particular background or history, an outlook, feelings of security or insecurity or even fears and aspirations.
Sale said she’s had trouble talking about identity and figuring out what she’s comfortable declaring for herself, as a white woman.
Talking about something like death, she said, seems easier.
“That’s because nobody close to me has died in a way I don’t understand.” Sale said, “but as soon as that happens in my life, it’s going to be painful.”
Sale started the podcast “Death, Sex & Money” at public radio station WNYU seven years ago.
Over the years, she’s interviewed more than her share of notable names, including actor/activist Jane Fonda, sex and relationship columnist Dan Savage and music legend John Prine. She’s been nominated for and won awards and the podcast has made “must listen to” lists over and over.
But Sale said writing a book had never been a great aspiration for her. It was something she warmed up to when she saw that she had something to offer — a view on how to talk to people about difficult things, uncomfortable things — trauma, failure, unhappiness.
People often ask how she does that.
“I’m doing that because I think it’s going to be helpful to hear how you got through,” she said she tells the people she interviews.
Sale avoids judgement. She said she’s not asking questions out of a lurid sense of curiosity, but because the experience of the other person is more valuable when shared. What they have to say is maybe even more important than they know it is.
“I think there’s a very important social function that happens when we open up to others in our lives about going through hard things,” she said. “It creates this connective tissue that makes us feel less alone when we do go through confusing or despairing times.”
Sharing can be more than cathartic.
“I find people are proud to talk about what they’ve been through and what they’ve learned,” she said. “It’s about framing the conversation as a collaborative experience.”
Writing “Let’s Talk About Hard Things” wasn’t easy.
Sale said she’s always been a writer, but writing for radio is very different than writing a book.
With “Death, Sex & Money” she said, “I’m asking questions and trying to sort of pull out the stories of the people I’m talking to.”
With the book, she was connecting experiences together, including her own.
“It was a very different set of muscles,” Sale said.
Aside from the time at a keyboard pounding out sentences, the book required a lot of self-reflection. She picked over the sore spots of her past, which included interviewing her ex-husband, filmmaker Jon Matthews, to discuss their failed marriage.
“That was very strange, and he very graciously agreed to do that,” she said. “It was such a powerful experience.
Sale explained that she and Matthews split peacefully, but she’d never fully wrapped her head around what had gone wrong. They’d been happy.
“I thought I had missed something,” she said. “Anyone who goes through a divorce, I think it takes a number of years to say why did that work and why did it stop working? The answers are complex and specific to each relationship.”
What had gone wrong had lingered in the back of her mind for years after they’d split and both she and her ex-husband had moved on.
But they sat down, went over old conversations and discussed what they meant.
“And realizing those conversations felt so hard and so sad at the time because I thought we weren’t coming to a solution,” she said.
There was a lesson in this looking back and some understanding.
“You’re not failing at a hard conversation if you don’t end with an agreement or solution,” Sale explained. “Sometimes the conclusion is we disagree and we’re not going to agree.”
It’s an answer, even if it’s not entirely satisfying.
“Let’s Talk About Hard Things,” which arrives on store shelves this week, took three years to write from start to finish. She wrote on days off and on vacation. She also wrote while she was pregnant and while on maternity leave.
Infants sleep a lot, she explained and then said, “As a working parent, a working mom, all I can say is thank God for childcare, doors and naps.”
Sale is gratified and excited her book is finally coming out, but she said she’s not thinking about writing a sequel, writing a novel or venturing into a series of children’s books — at least, that’s not on her mind right now.
“It was a lot to take on with two kids and a job,” she said. “I’m giving myself the gift of not worrying what comes next.”