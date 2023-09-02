Maybe it’s true that video killed the radio star. But Tik Tok is making new ones.
Just ask Philip Bowen. The Montgomery, West Virginia-born fiddler has amassed more than 1 million followers on Tik Tok, 250,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, 43,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 330,000 followers on Instagram.
Being “internet famous” can open some big doors. In the wake of his online popularity, Bowen has released his first full-length album of original music, and on Tuesday, Sept. 5, he will compete on the live airing of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
“All of this is a dream come true for me, and it has been an adventure to be able to do what I love and have it provide for my family,” Bowen told HD Media in an exclusive interview.
Another big love in Bowen’s life — after family and music — is his old mountain home. His new album, called “Old Kanawha,” is an ode to West Virginia.
In the title song, Bowen and West Virginia native and rising musician Charles Wesley Godwin sing together, “There’s a place in the valley, down that old Midland Trail, Black gold in the mountains, and hickory on the hill, And at the devil’s tea table, if you can climb to the top, you can see the emerald waters, of the old Kanawha.”
Bowen currently lives in Detroit, Michigan, where he does marketing work after receiving a master’s degree in marketing from the University of Tampa. But his roots remain firmly planted in Montgomery — a short 30-mile drive along the Kanawha River in between Charleston and the New River Gorge. Like most folks who were born in the Mountain State yet had to leave to start a career elsewhere, Bowen claims that he will never get above his raising, and that he will always be lifted up and motivated by his formative years in the second-oldest mountains on the surface of the earth.
In “Old Kanawha,” Bowen describes the rivers of the Mountain State in detail, singing about how the New River and the Gauley River can be a “little too rough,” and that the Greenbrier River and the Holly River are not deep enough, yet he fondly remembers floating down to the islands and having fun because the Kanawha River “runs wide and free.”
The official lyric video of the song “Old Kanawha” can be found on YouTube and it features footage “taken while floating down the Old Kanawha River in the Upper Kanawha Valley.” In the comments section underneath the video, which had been viewed almost 5,000 times by press time, a viewer wrote, “I’ve never been to West Virginia, but this seriously makes me want to visit, and sit on a front porch and sip some iced tea, and watch the sun set over the mountains.”
Other impressive cuts on the recording include “Lightning Bugs,” “Trees Grow High,” “Heart On The Ground” and “A Vampire In Appalachia.”
Bowen said he wanted his album to not only be about West Virginia, but also to be recorded here.
“I have wanted to do this album for a long time, to record a full album of my own songs,” said Bowen. “It took a lot of work to put this together, but I am so glad to finally have it out there and it seems to be doing good. I recorded the whole project in Bridgeport, West Virginia. I had a couple of options to record it in Nashville, but it was really important to me to try and do as much of this as possible in West Virginia. All of the musicians who play on ‘Old Kanawha,’ except one or two, are from this region, so it was good to do as much as I could with the album back home. Zach McCord is the producer of this collection and he has a studio in Bridgeport that is really nice, and I had a great experience recording it there.”
Some of the musicians that Bowen and McCord brought in for the “Old Kanawha” sessions include the aforementioned Charles Wesley Godwin, drummer Larry Shotter, bluegrass guitar ace and Parkersburg, West Virginia native Jake Eddy, and bassist Gerrod Bee of The Davisson Brothers Band.
Earlier this year, Bowen got to cross another item off of his bucket list when he got the call to perform on the ‘Mountain Stage’ radio show, which has been exporting West Virginia hospitality and music to the rest of the world for 40 years.
“It is hard to describe how much it meant to me to be on ‘Mountain Stage,’” said Bowen. “Being from down the road from where it is produced, and growing up and watching it and listening to it for so many years, it was an honor to be on the show that kicked off their 40th season. It was sold out as well, so to be able to sing my own songs on a show like that made in my home state was just really special. Tim O’Brien, David Mayfield, the Dirty Grass Players, and Lauren Calve were also on my episode, and I just love being around people that are also doing this for real and are out there chasing that dream. So, I loved doing Mountain Stage.”
On Tuesday night, Bowen will be counting on West Virginians to reciprocate his love and help him on his journey of “chasing that dream.” When he appears on the live semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” at 8 p.m. on NBC, the viewing public will vote to decide who makes it to the finals.
Bowen is looking forward to going on tour to support his new album, but the tour dates are now on hold as he waits to see what his fate is on “America’s Got Talent.”
“Being in the live semi-finals of that show means that my immediate future is a big ‘wait-and-see,’ but I do know that I’m playing a showcase concert at the Americana Music Conference in Nashville later in September,” said Bowen. “I get a little nervous when I am waiting to go out onstage at these TV shows. When I step out and I start to play, it is like I blink and it’s over. But, once I start playing, I don’t feel any nerves at all....However it all happens for me in the future, I’m just thankful for what I’ve been able to do so far. It’s been a fun journey, and we’ll just see what happens next.”
More information can be found at philipbowenmusic.com.