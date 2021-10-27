Half a day’s drive from the place where he (still) belongs, Dan McGinn was strolling the streets of Charles Town in the Eastern Panhandle a few months ago. Deep in thought about the angst of the country and the simple, rooted days of his childhood, inspiration struck.
“In my mind I just went up and down those streets, past every little business in Nitro. And I just thought, ‘In this period of deep divide, where do we find any common ground?’” he said.
It occurred him that maybe his nostalgia wasn’t so unique — that most people, no matter who they were or where they were from, would have their own happy memories, their own stories about their own hometowns. And somewhere in those stories, he thought, there might be a sense of what unites us as a nation.
Now the CEO of McGinn and Company, a Washington, D.C.-based communications firm, he mulled it over with his wife, and then turned to a couple of bigwig friends — famed filmmaker Ken Burns and Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart — and together, they launched something practically unheard of: a non-partisan, non-profit, strictly pro bono national campaign entitled “Honor Your Hometown.”
“It’s a very simple thing. All volunteer, with the idea being, we gotta find something that lifts people’s spirits, and reminds us we’re connected to each other,” McGinn said.
“Anything about government, civics, politics, it’s just so divisive nobody wants to hear any more about it. And when we started asking about hometowns, people’s face’s lit up. They wanted to tell us stories about picnics and parks and school events and proms and diners and delis and bands and all of that.”
In what may be a tremendously obvious understatement, let’s just say these are folks with access to some of the biggest names there are.
“We went to [the late] Colin Powell, who’s a friend of mine, first. He said, ‘I love the idea. I’ll make the first video for you.’ We went to Dolly Parton who said, ‘Oh my God, I love this. I’ll make a video.’”
So by the time the campaign launched during a live segment on the Today Show last week, the list of contributors read like a star-studded Who’s Who.
“We took it to people all over the country and the response is out of this world. I have 165 videos. I have [people from] the baseball hall of fame and the country music hall of fame. I have the Presidents and CEOs of every major service organization in the country, from Goodwill and Red Cross to Habitat for Humanity and Make-A-Wish.
And — though it wasn’t planned that way — West Virginia plays a prominent role.
For starters, there’s that song.
Bill Danoff — who’s not from West Virginia — had never even stepped foot in the state when he co-wrote the song memorialized by John Denver, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
“I thought we had what sounded like a hit song to me. But I thought, you know, it’s about West Virginia, it’s a small place. Maybe it’ll be a small hit,” he says in his campaign video.
Fifty years later, long after it’s been translated into countless foreign languages and the official state song of West Virginia is still one of John Denver’s most popular songs.
“It seems the powerful part is ‘Take me home, to the place, I belong.’ I was singing it one day and I thought, ‘That’s the line, whether it’s Jamaica or Hawaii or Japan, that’s the one that gets it becausse wherever you’re coming home to ... you’re doing it cause that’s where you belong, that’s where it feels right in your heart to be.
McGinn wants West Virginia to do for hometowns everywhere what it did for moms everywhere.
“West Virginia launched the movement to create Mother’s Day in the early 1900s. And West Virginia can take the lead in creating a National Day of Celebration for Hometowns,” he said.
It’s exactly the kind of initiative we need right now, said Burns, whose family roots are in Clarksburg. He submitted a video about telling the stories of a different kind of U.S. — “the two-letter, lower case plural pronoun,” he said.
“The Honor Your Hometown campaign is about all of us. It is a reminder that no matter where we’re from, big city or a small town, North or South, East or West, we are connected to the places and people who shaped us. So much more connects us than divides us. We are the UNITED States. We are ‘us.’ And there is no them.”
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin sent in the first of 50 mayoral videos from across the country, highlighting hundreds of pieces of public art the city has on display.
Mountain Stage artistic director and co-producer Larry Groce pointed to the Peanut Shoppe, Ellen’s Ice Cream and Taylor Books.
“We call it a city. It’s really just a big ole town ... I often just sit on my porch and say hello to folks walking their dogs or their babies. That’s the kind of town we live in,” he said.
His successor, two-time Grammy winner Kathy Mattea, talked with pride about the single stop light and four corners of Cross Lanes, where she grew up.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams reminisced about moving from a tiny town to the big city as a teen.
“I looked up and thought, ‘This must be what New York City’s like,’” he laughed.
In front of three maps of West Virginia in her office, American University President Sylvia Burwell recognized her hometown of Hinton.
Rich Hively, president of the Nitro Historic Commission, mentioned the region’s storied history and then talked about its sports teams, proms and small businesses.
“Just look at this pie and tell me you wouldn’t like to have lunch and spend a little time here in Nitro,” he said.
Even the campaign logo has a West Virginia connection: It was designed by Charleston’s John Auge.
Every person involved, said McGinn, connected to the home town nostalgia. And maybe, he thought, if we can reach back to those simpler times, we can find that common ground wherever you are.
Those days, he said, “were a gift. What you were blessed with was a caring community, it was a community where everythign in my life is based on what I learned and the opportunities I had there. I think I was blessed to grow up in a place like Nitro.”