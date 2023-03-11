Even those with no sense of humor whatsoever can probably enjoy a visit to Jamestown, New York. But if you appreciate humor in any or all of its forms, a visit to this historic town located at the southern end of beautiful Lake Chautauqua in southwestern New York comes highly recommended.
The birthplace of radio, film and TV star Lucille Ball, Jamestown has honored its most famous resident and her husband, Desi Arnaz, with a museum that dates back to 1996. Since then, the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum has moved to a larger venue and has grown by leaps and bounds.
With careers that intertwined since the couple first met in 1940 on an RKO film set of “Too Many Girls,” Lucy and Desi went on the become household names. While Lucille made an appearance in over 100 films, her greatest popular achievement came on Oct. 15, 1951, when she and Desi starred in the first airing of comedy sitcom “I Love Lucy.” The show ran on primetime TV for six seasons, earning a total of five Emmys.
What’s there
The museum is made up two sections. The focus of the East Gallery is on “I Love Lucy,” while the West Gallery explores the personal side of Lucille and Desi. Exhibits display a significant collection of the couple’s personal belongings, including costumes, gowns, photographs, letters, film posters, scripts and awards. You’ll discover early eye-opening history of Lucille, who left Jamestown at 15 to pursue a career in New York, and of Desi, who lived a privileged childhood in his native Cuba, until a revolution forced him to flee to the U.S.
One of the museum’s most impressive displays is the recreation of the show’s studio sets. They include the New York City apartment living room and kitchen and the Hollywood hotel suite, down to the same color scheme and 1950s furniture.
Visitors will be able to see some of Lucille’s original wardrobe and props from the show and try their hand at starring in the iconic Vitameatavegamin commercial. The “First Couple of Comedy’s” successful formation of Desilu Productions also gets significant coverage. Allow at least one hour to explore the museum. For more information, phone 716-484-0800 or visit lucy-desi.com.
Annually, Jamestown is home to the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, which takes place for several days around her birthday on Aug. 6 (Aug. 2-6 in 2023). With over 50 live events, the festival offers stand-up showcases, late-night comedy, block parties, live music, Lucy tributes, kids comedy and more.
Previous festival headliners include Jerry Seinfeld, Trevor Noah, Lily Tomlin, Amy Schumer, W. Kamau Bell, Jim Gaffigan, Paula Poundstone, Joan Rivers, and more than 100 other comedic artists. For more information, go to comedycenter.org/festival.
More Lucy in town
While the house where Lucy was born at 60 Stewart Ave. in Jamestown is now privately owned, visitors can drive past the structure and maybe take an exterior photo as well. Please be respectful of the owner’s privacy.
Lucille’s childhood and teenage years were spent at her grandfather’s home, located at 59 Lucy Lane in the adjacent town of Celeron. The garage in back sports the polkadot-dress pattern Lucy sometimes wore in the TV series. The house is private property and may not be toured or entered.
In Celeron, two statues of the red-headed comedienne can be found in Lucille Ball Memorial Park. In Jamestown, Lucille is buried in Lakeview Cemetery in the Hunt (her mother’s maiden name) family plot. Just follow the red heart symbol in the road to find her grave.
The National Comedy Center
Just a couple blocks away, the $50 million National Comedy Center has been getting rave reviews ever since it opened in August 0f 2018.
Condé Nast Traveler called it “One of the best museums in the country,” the readers of USA Today voted it a “Best New Attraction,” while visitors from all 50 states and nine countries have given the Center a rare 5/5 rating on TripAdvisor.
Megan Arnone Eckwahl, the center’s manager of marketing and communications, said Lucille Ball wanted Jamestown to be about more than her. “Lucille Ball’s vision was that her hometown celebrates comedy as an art form, as well as foster up-and-coming talent,” she said. “We fulfill her vision through the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival and the National Comedy Center.”
On arrival, visitors begin their journey by creating their “sense of humor profile,” which is saved on a digitized wristband called a “LaughBand,” so that the exhibits serve personalized comedy content.
While visitors can view props and costumes such as Jerry Seinfeld’s puffy coat, Charlie Chaplin’s cane, Smothers Brother’s jackets and guitars and Andy Kaufman’s Elvis jacket, the Center also boats over 50 immersive comedy experiences.
Near the entrance across from the newly installed Johnny Carson Immersive Experience, the display of George Carlin’s archival collection amassed over a 50-year period was donated by his daughter. “We’ve digitized his archive and made it available for all Comedy Center guests to browse,” Eckwahl said.
In the Stand-Up Lounge, visitors can tap their wrist band on a sensor that merges their choice of comedy with that of others in the room to find a common sense of humor such as abrasive, high energy or lively comics. Then stand back and watch a video clip of the stand-up comedian who matches the best audience mix.
Remember the Lucy segment where she’s working the line in a candy enterprise, trying to keep up with the assembly line? Visitors get to try their hand at the skit as well as the one where Lucy stomped grapes in Italy.
You can also match your comedic talent with a partner in a joke-telling competition, act out a popular comedy skit in a karaoke-style format, add sound effects to a comedy classic, design your own digitized comic strip and create a digital funny face using that of a comedian as a template.
In another section, pick up a prop that suits your taste and place it on a sensory board that will then show related video clips. Downstairs, the Blue Room covers adult themes and language, with sections devoted to Lenny Bruce, the art of the roast, dangerous words and the history of comic taboo. The space focuses on how censorship has shaped comedy in America.
At the end of the tour, visitors have to opportunity to receive an email summarizing their experiences, including content they may have created on the interactive exhibits. One final word of caution: To avoid some embarrassing moments, avoid sitting on the whoopee cushions, which are placed where you’d least expect them.
For more information, phone 716-484-2222 or visit ComedyCenter.org.
For a place to stay
The Chautauqua Harbor Hotel, 10 Dunham Ave., Celeron, features a Hilarious Package that includes an overnight stay, a $30 restaurant voucher and a set of “Groucho glasses.” If you wear them in the restaurant, you’ll be awarded a free dessert. Phone 716-489-2800 or visit TheChautauquaHarborHotel.com.
For a place to dine
The Lake House Tap and Grill has a spectacular view of Lake Chautauqua as well as patio dining in warmer months. In addition to its regular classical American menu, the kitchen features a seasonal menu that currently includes clams casino appetizer and an apple-brined pork chop. Phone 716-489-2800.