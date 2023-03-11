Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

National Comedy Center - Exterior Ft Lucille Ball.jpg

The National Comedy Center, called “One of the best museums in the country” by Condé Nast Traveler, is located in Jamestown, N.Y., the birthplace of iconic comedic actress Lucille Ball.

 NATIONAL COMEDY CENTER | Courtesy photo

Even those with no sense of humor whatsoever can probably enjoy a visit to Jamestown, New York. But if you appreciate humor in any or all of its forms, a visit to this historic town located at the southern end of beautiful Lake Chautauqua in southwestern New York comes highly recommended.

The birthplace of radio, film and TV star Lucille Ball, Jamestown has honored its most famous resident and her husband, Desi Arnaz, with a museum that dates back to 1996. Since then, the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum has moved to a larger venue and has grown by leaps and bounds.

Stories you might like

Dave Zuchowski has been writing about travel for 26 years, and his articles have made the pages of many newspapers and magazines across the country, including AAA, Pathfinders, West Virginia Magazine, Southsider, and Westsylvania. He writes for the Herald-Standard Newspaper, based in Fayette County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended for you