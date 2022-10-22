Both city-lovers and people who love the outdoors can find plenty to see and do in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
As one who relishes the wonders of nature, a recent four-day visit to the area gave me a chance to enjoy some hiking and biking through scenically spectacular surroundings. But as a lover of food, culture, architecture and history, I was also able to dive into some of these alternate flavors.
The Official Visitors Guide to Virginia’s Blue Ridge touts, among other things, the region’s wealth of outdoor recreation. Known for its scenic beauty, the area has more than 1,000 miles of trails for mountain biking, hiking, paddling, fishing and motorcycle touring (www.visitroanokeva.com).
Adding to its allure as a vacation destination, both the Appalachian Trail and the Blue Ridge Parkway run through the region, anchored by the lovely, lively town of Roanoke.
Rolling into Roanoke and after checking into the “Grand Old Lady on the Hill,” a reference to the venerable Hotel Roanoke, I walked through the downtown core to an outdoor concert by the U.S. Navy Band in Elmwood Park. The park schedules a series of concerts, festivals and other events in an amphitheater that reminds me of a scaled-down version of the Hollywood Bowl.
Later that evening, a much-anticipated dinner in the stylish Regency Room at the hotel was a great beginning to my visit. I opted for the 6-course Chef’s Table menu that started with a duck confit amuse bouche and ended with fried peach and ginger pie. The $72 price tag was reasonable, considering the opulent surroundings and that it included paired wines with each course.
The gorgeous, Tudor Revival style Hotel Roanoke, now on the National Register of Historic Places, opened on Christmas Day 1882. Over the years, it saw several transformations, and its current incarnation is a blissful blend of the old and the new surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds and a front porch lined with inviting rocking chairs.
From the hotel porch, the 100-foot-tall Roanoke Star is clearly visible, standing in its neon-lit glory atop Mill Mountain. Drive up to the top of the mountain and stand beneath the world’s largest, illuminated, free-standing, man-made star. It’s as thrilling as the view of the city far below.
After an early next morning spent munching on croissants and scones along with my obligatory wake-up coffee at Bread Craft, 24 Church St. SW, I explored the downtown core. I was amazed at the number of restaurants and eateries in the Market Square area. After giving into temptation and buying some delicious gourmet chocolate candy at Chocolatepaper, an unlikely emporium that specializes in both paper products and confections, I discovered the Pinball Museum at 1 Market Square.
A member of the Center in the Square family of museums, the Pinball boasts close to 65 playable pinball machines dating from 1932 (a Tri-O-Lite) to now. All but one, the Safecracker, is set to free play. Depending on your interest, you could spend hours trying your skills on some of the vintage and modern machines.
A drive out to Black Dog Salvage, seven years on the DIY Network as “Salvage Dawgs,” introduced me to the massive, 40,000-square-foot space filled with recycled architectural elements, reproduction garden statuary, salvage-inspired furniture, antiques and more.
Co-owner Mike Whiteside jokingly says the two large black dogs, Stella and Mollie, who keep watch over the inventory, are the business’ real owners. If nothing else, they lend their names to the establishment, located at 902 13th St. SW.
Explore Park, at 56 Roanoke River Parkway, lies just 6 miles from Roanoke, but feels miles away with its 1,100 acres of forested land just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. The park offers everything from daylight, twilight and Halloween zip lining and three levels of obstacle challenges to mountain biking, a kid’s trampoline and canoeing and kayaking on the Roanoke River.
The park includes Twin Creeks Brewpub, where visitors can order a craft beer or Virginia wine, and Don’s Cab-inns, which feature overnight and longer stays in your choice of pod cabins, yurts and RV sites. Beginning on Nov. 20 and continuing through Dec. 30, Illuminights at Explore Park will brighten up the night with 750,000 lights lining a half-mile loop.
A great way to familiarize yourself with downtown Roanoke is signing on to a walking tour offered by www.roanokefoodtours.com. Not only do you get the equivalent of a satisfying meal by sampling at its six food-tasting locations, but also you get information on the city’s history, architecture and other details you’d miss on a walk around by yourself.
My tour started in the Regency Room of the Hotel Roanoke with she crab bisque and included stops at the architecturally captivating Taubman Museum of Art, the 1930 Texas Tavern, Billy’s Restaurant, where I sampled shrimp and grits and a pour of a locally produced brew and more.
The tour lasts about three hours and traverses about a mile altogether, with plenty of sit-down time at the eateries. Phone 540-309-1781.
About 40 miles northeast of Roanoke, Natural Bridge State Park was once owned by Thomas Jefferson. Cedar Creek carved out the landmark, 215-foot-tall bridge out of a limestone gorge, accessible by a walking trail. The trail continues to Lace Falls, a 30-foot cascade that rushes down a steep hillside.
Another sort of bridge can be found in the nearby town of Buchanan. Parts of the 366-foot-long swinging bridge date back to 1851. Today’s construct is designed for pedestrians adventurous enough to walk across its wood planks suspended by steel cables and poised 57 feet over the James River.
If you’re an adventurous foodie, don’t leave Roanoke before dining at River and Rail, an easy drive from downtown to 2201 Crystal Spring Ave. The creativity starts with the cocktail menu. From a list of 14 all concocted in house, I picked a yummy Black Mamba, a mix of Lukosowa vodka, housemade Crème de Mure (blackberry) Luxardo Maraschinio, Grapefruit, Lime and Peychard Bitters.
Winner of more awards than any other restaurant in the area, “The Rail” uses local, all-natural, wild-caught and organic ingredients whenever possible. Owner, young and dynamic entrepreneur, Tyler Thomas, was about to open an adjacent butcher shop called Yard Bull Meats the evening of my visit.
Once it’s open, you can look forward to even more top-quality meat dishes served at the restaurant on the order of my succulent Heritage Pork Rib Chop, which was served with sea peas, collard greens, Kimchi and Tokyo turnips. Phone 540-000-6830.
For more information of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, phone 540-342-6025 or visi twww.visitroanokeva.com.